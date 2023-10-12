Airbus SE announced changes to the leadership team, as well as the appointment of a designated Commercial Aircraft business management team.

From January 1, 2024 onwards, the new Airbus leadership team led by Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury will consist of:

• Thierry Baril, Chief Human Resources Officer*

• Bruno Even, CEO Airbus Helicopters*

• Alberto Gutierrez, EVP Special Industrial Projects*

• John Harrison, General Counsel*

• Catherine Jestin, EVP Digital and Information Management*

• Julie Kitcher, Chief Sustainability Officer and Communications*

• Sabine Klauke, Chief Technology Officer*

• Christian Scherer, CEO Commercial Aircraft*

• Mike Schoellhorn, CEO Airbus Defence and Space*

• Thomas Toepfer, Chief Financial Officer*

• Jeff Knittel, Chairman and CEO Airbus Americas

• Matthieu Louvot, EVP Strategy

• Wouter van Wersch, EVP International

• George Xu, CEO Airbus China

From January 1, 2024 onwards, the new Commercial Aircraft management team led by CEO Commercial Aircraft Christian Scherer will consist of:

• Stella Belvisi, General Counsel

• Maggie Bergsma, Head of Communications

• Mathieu Callewaert, EVP Human Resources

• Thomas Hundt, EVP Finance

• Sabine Klauke, EVP Engineering*

• Florent Massou dit Labaquère, EVP Operations*

• Philippe Mhun, EVP Programs and Services*

• Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, EVP Sales

Further appointments will be made at a later date.

The roles marked with a (*) have been proposed by the CEO and approved by the Board of Directors to form the Airbus Executive Committee which consists of 13 members.