Airbus SE announced changes to the leadership team, as well as the appointment of a designated Commercial Aircraft business management team.
From January 1, 2024 onwards, the new Airbus leadership team led by Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury will consist of:
• Thierry Baril, Chief Human Resources Officer*
• Bruno Even, CEO Airbus Helicopters*
• Alberto Gutierrez, EVP Special Industrial Projects*
• John Harrison, General Counsel*
• Catherine Jestin, EVP Digital and Information Management*
• Julie Kitcher, Chief Sustainability Officer and Communications*
• Sabine Klauke, Chief Technology Officer*
• Christian Scherer, CEO Commercial Aircraft*
• Mike Schoellhorn, CEO Airbus Defence and Space*
• Thomas Toepfer, Chief Financial Officer*
• Jeff Knittel, Chairman and CEO Airbus Americas
• Matthieu Louvot, EVP Strategy
• Wouter van Wersch, EVP International
• George Xu, CEO Airbus China
From January 1, 2024 onwards, the new Commercial Aircraft management team led by CEO Commercial Aircraft Christian Scherer will consist of:
• Stella Belvisi, General Counsel
• Maggie Bergsma, Head of Communications
• Mathieu Callewaert, EVP Human Resources
• Thomas Hundt, EVP Finance
• Sabine Klauke, EVP Engineering*
• Florent Massou dit Labaquère, EVP Operations*
• Philippe Mhun, EVP Programs and Services*
• Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, EVP Sales
Further appointments will be made at a later date.
The roles marked with a (*) have been proposed by the CEO and approved by the Board of Directors to form the Airbus Executive Committee which consists of 13 members.