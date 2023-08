Airbus announced the opening of its new automated A321XLR equipping hangar in Hamburg, Germany.

Airbus’ Hamburg site plays a significant role in the development and production of the A321XLR.

With the new, state-of-the-art equipment installation hangar, Airbus is now expanding its capacity to manufacture A321 fuselages and making an important contribution to supporting its ramp up.

At the same time Airbus is reaffirming the importance of Hamburg for Airbus.