New Airbus A321neo is Pegasus Airlines 100th Aircraft

The new Airbus A321neo, bearing the tail sign TC-RDP, completed its inaugural journey from Hamburg, Germany and landied at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport to join Pegasus Airlines fleet.

New jet named Cumhuriyet (‘Republic’) in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, is Pegasus 100th aircraft.

Mehmet T. Nane, Chairperson of the Board at Pegasus Airlines, and Güliz Öztürk, CEO of Pegasus Airlines, took delivery of the aircraft in person at the Airbus facilities in Hamburg, Germany.

Cumhuriyet is the ninth of the 16 new aircraft scheduled to join the Pegasus fleet in 2023, marking the 100th aircraft so far and the 75th aircraft to be delivered as part of the Airbus order signed in 2012, which, through additional agreements over the years was extended to a total of 150 aircraft.