New Air Seychelles and Turkish Airlines partnership

The signing ceremony of the codeshare agreement took place at Turkish Airlines’ Headquarters in Istanbul. Turkish Airlines CEO, Mr. Bilal Ekşi and Air Seychelles Acting CEO, Mr. Sandy Benoiton signed the agreement with the attendance of senior officials from both sides.

Commenting on the agreement, Turkish Airlines CEO Mr. Bilal Ekşi stated; “We are pleased to sign this codeshare agreement with Air Seychelles and aim to improve our partnership to maximize the travel opportunities offered to our passengers through our flight networks. We believe that this partnership will not only bring benefits to both carriers from a commercial perspective, but also improve the cultural and tourism relations between two countries.”

On the codeshare agreement, Air Seychelles Acting CEO Mr. Sandy Benoiton said: “Air Seychelles is thrilled to offer the TK code on our domestic flights between Mahe and Praslin, allowing a single-ticket transaction for seamless travel to Seychelles’ second largest island. Additionally, the Air Seychelles HM-code will appear in key cities in Europe and the Middle East, allowing our passengers further options and travel date flexibility.”

Starting officially as of 15 October 2022, this new codeshare agreement is to broaden the commercial partnership between the two companies and their respective countries while offering passengers more travel options between Türkiye and Seychelles.

Under the terms of the agreement, Turkish Airlines is planning to place its code on Mahe – Praslin flights operated by Air Seychelles, and Air Seychelles will place its code on Istanbul – Mahé, Istanbul – Tel Aviv, and Istanbul – Paris flights operated by Turkish Airlines. In addition, the agreement is planned to be expanded in the future as well.

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 388 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 340 worldwide destinations as 287 international and 53 domestics in 129 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Air Seychelles:

Seychelles’ national carrier was incorporated in 1977 and was formally named ‘Air Seychelles’ in 1978. The airline began long-haul operations in 1983 and continues to remain one of the tourism pillars contributing to the island’s strongest growing economic sector.

In 2021, Air Seychelles managed to retain the most coveted title of ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Airline’ at the World Travel Awards including, ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Airline – Business Class’ and ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Cabin Crew’. The airline also marked a historic milestone at the 28th edition of the World Travel Awards for having its premium lounge recognised for the first time ever as ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Airline Lounge 2021’. The airline currently flies to Tel Aviv, Johannesburg, Mauritius, Maldives and Mumbai along with up to 30 roundtrip flights a day domestically.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News