New adults-only Hard Rock Hotel set to electrify Costa del Sol 

41 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
The adults-only property will offer unique experiences through its state-of-the-art facilities and services

July 14 will mark the opening of Marbella’s hotly anticipated new property, Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, after a full renovation. The adults-only property will offer unique experiences through its state-of-the-art facilities and services, while reflecting the immersive music environment for which Hard Rock Hotels are known.

The new property, acquired in June 2021 by Stoneweg and Bain Capital Credit, the real estate investment firm, and managed by Palladium Hotel Group, has been designed by international designers Studio Gronda. It will be Palladium Hotel Group’s third Hard Rock Hotel operated and also the group’s third hotel located in the Costa Del Sol.

Jesús Sobrino, CEO of Palladium Hotel Group said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of Hard Rock Hotel Marbella in Puerto Banús, one of the most stunning parts of the Costa del Sol. Puerto Banús is a perfect destination for the Hard Rock Hotels brand and its magnificent offering. Its inimitable style, it’s gastronomic and leisure offering and its eagerness to impress guests will make this hotel a reference point for the area. We are convinced that Hard Rock Hotel Marbella is going to become a really key destination for visitors and residents in a very short time.”

