Nevis travel: No more passenger requirements

The Caribbean island of Nevis has announced it has lifted all entry requirements to the destination effective August 15. Updates to the existing protocols were put in place following the appointment of Dr. Terrance Drew as the new Prime Minister for St. Kitts and Nevis.



“We’re excited to be taking this crucial step to fully open Nevis’ borders to the world,” said Devon Liburd, CEO of Nevis Tourism Authority. “Lifting these protocols will allow us to further share our rich culture and offerings to visitors coming to the island.”





With the new laws in place, all Covid protocols for inbound passengers, whether national or non-national, have been removed completely.

This means visitors from all over the world won’t need to present a negative COVID-19 test for entry, proof of vaccination or quarantine upon arrival. All inbound passengers are required to complete and submit an online customs and immigration ED card for ease of transit through the St. Kitts and Nevis border management agency. Travelers will not receive an approval for entry in response to completion of the form as this is no longer required.



Following his official appointment, the destination’s Prime Minister announced his cabinet would remove laws and protocols established during the pandemic in order to open up the country to tourists and visitors from around the world. Protocols were first set in place in 2020 to ensure the safety of locals and visitors.



The Nevis Tourism Authority and government will continue working together to promote the destination and showcase its rich heritage and culture across different events throughout the year while ensuring the safety of locals and travelers.



To access the customs and immigration form, travelers can click here.



For more information about Nevis, please click here.



About Nevis

Nevis is part of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis and is located in the Leeward Islands of the West Indies. Conical in shape with a volcanic peak at its center known as Nevis Peak, the island is the birthplace of the founding father of the United States, Alexander Hamilton. The weather is typical for most of the year with temperatures in the low to mid-80s°F / mid 20-30s°C, cool breezes and low chances of precipitation. The island’s tourism attractions include hiking the 3,232ft Nevis Peak, exploring sugar plantations and historical landmarks, thermal hot springs, craft houses, beach bars and miles of untouched white-sand beaches. The delightful capital city of Charlestown is one of the best remaining examples of the colonial era in the Caribbean. Air transportation is easily available with connections from Puerto Rico, and St. Kitts.

For more information about Nevis, travel packages and accommodations, please contact the Nevis Tourism Authority, USA Tel 1.407.287.5204, Canada 1.403.770.6697 or their website.

