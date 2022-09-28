Net Zero pledge at Arabian Travel Market 2023

If the UAE and the wider Middle East are to achieve their net zero ambitions, the travel and tourism industry will play a vital role

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has announced that ‘Working Towards Net Zero’ will be its official theme for ATM 2023, which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 1-4 May.

RX (Reed Exhibitions), the organizer of ATM, will celebrate its 30th annual event by unveiling a dedicated sustainability pledge, not only to make the ATM 2023 event more sustainable but to announce 30 long-term goals as ATM works towards net zero in line with the RX Global pledge.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director, Arabian Travel Market, said: “If the UAE and the wider Middle East are to achieve their net zero ambitions, the travel and tourism industry will play a vital role, given its share of regional economic activity and of course its growth potential.

“With COP27 being held in Sharm El Sheikh this year and COP28 in Dubai in 2023, it is essential that hotels, airlines, leisure resorts and all associated companies start to put their sustainability strategies in place. While unveiling our strategic path to net zero, ATM 2023 will also provide an ideal platform for industry players to engage with sustainability experts and their peers to address the challenges of achieving net zero.”

According to a World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) report, travel and tourism account for between 8-11% of the world’s emissions. It also revealed that 42% of the travel and tourism businesses analyzed currently have publicly announced climate targets, 61% of travelers say they want to travel more sustainably in the future and over 80% of travelers plan to priorities sustainability in their travels in the coming year.

Furthermore, research by Skift and McKinsey has found that globally, more than 3,500 organizations across all industries have set emission-reduction targets, including airlines, hotels, restaurants, and those providing leisure and tourism services. Air travel alone is predicted to account for 12 to 27% of global emissions by 2050, and 40% of travelers globally say they are willing to pay at least 2% more for carbon-neutral flight tickets.

“Compounding the challenges of reaching net zero, travel activity is expected to soar by 85% from 2016 to 2030,” added Curtis.

ATM 2023 will offer global travel trade professionals a vision of how the travel and tourism industry will look in the coming years by sharing new and insightful commentary from experts from around the world, creating significant business opportunities over the course of the four-day event.

Each year, ATM highlights specific aspects of travel that will be pivotal in determining the direction the industry will take moving forward. The show will explore how innovative sustainable travel trends will evolve and identify strategies for growth within specific key vertical sectors.

The ATM 2023 conference program is being specifically developed to address sustainability issues across the travel and tourism industry, with commentary from leadership figures representing a variety of sectors such as Destinations, Travel Technology, Airlines, Cruise, Hospitality, Car Rental and Hotels.

ATM 2022 attracted over 24,000 visitors and hosted over 31,000 participants, including 1,600 exhibitors and attendees from 151 countries, across ten halls at Dubai World Trade Centre.

