Nepal tourism leaders are sounding the alarm: a catastrophic Himalayan disaster should not shut down tourism across an entire country. Former Nepal Tourism Board CEO Deepak Raj Joshi challenges blanket Tripadvisor and Trip.com warnings and asks a pointed question: Where are UN Tourism and WTTC when Nepal needs them?

Nepal Tourism Pleads: Don’t Let Blanket Travel Warnings Destroy an Industry

Former Nepal Tourism Board CEO Deepak Raj Joshi issues an urgent appeal to global tourism leaders and booking platforms as eTurboNews verifies blanket disaster advisories appearing on hotel listings across Nepal — including properties on the other side of the country

KATHMANDU, Nepal Where is UN Tourism? Where is the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC)? Where are the global tourism leaders when one of the world’s most tourism-dependent destinations desperately needs their voice?

Nepal has suffered a horrific natural disaster. Hundreds are confirmed dead, thousands remain missing, communities have been destroyed, and families are waiting desperately for news.

But Nepal is not closed. Kathmandu is not destroyed. Pokhara is not in the disaster zone. Most of Nepal’s tourism infrastructure continues to function.

Yet travelers searching for hotels across Nepal are being confronted with warnings that can create precisely the opposite impression.

Deepak Raj Joshi, former CEO of the Nepal Tourism Board, and a founding member of the World Tourism Network Nepal Chapter, is urgently appealing to the global travel and tourism community to prevent a natural disaster in one part of Nepal from becoming an unnecessary economic disaster for the entire country.

His message is directed not only at travelers but at the organizations and corporations with enormous influence over global tourism — including UN Tourism, WTTC, Tripadvisor, Trip.com and other online travel intermediaries.

Where, Joshi asks, is the international tourism leadership explaining to travelers what is actually happening in Nepal?

One organization deserves particular recognition.

PATA Nepal Chapter has stepped forward to clarify that the majority of Nepal’s tourism infrastructure remains operational and to communicate the important difference between the disaster-affected region and the rest of the country.

That is exactly the kind of precise, responsible destination information Nepal needs right now.

eTurboNews verifies blanket warnings across Nepal

eTurboNews investigated Joshi’s concerns and verified that blanket disaster-related travel advisories are being displayed on hotel listings throughout Nepal by both Tripadvisor and Trip.com — including hotels located far from the disaster-affected area and on the other side of the country.

That means a traveler considering a perfectly functioning hotel in Kathmandu or another unaffected destination can encounter a warning associated with the catastrophe occurring in a geographically distinct part of Nepal.

This is not a minor technical issue. For someone thousands of kilometers away who does not understand Nepal’s geography, a prominent warning while booking a hotel can reasonably be interpreted as meaning: Don’t go to Nepal.

And that message could have devastating consequences. The Hyatt Regency Kathmandu provides a striking example. Kathmandu is far removed from the worst affected border and river corridor, yet someone researching accommodation there encounters the same broad disaster messaging.

Joshi is therefore asking Tripadvisor and Trip.com to urgently replace one-size-fits-all warnings with geographically accurate, destination-specific information.

He is not asking the platforms to conceal the catastrophe. He is asking them to accurately identify where it occurred.

More than 900 dead, thousands still missing

The catastrophe itself must not be minimized.

On August 26, an enormous glacial and mountain collapse near the Nepal–Tibet border unleashed a devastating torrent of water, ice, rocks, mud and debris through Himalayan river valleys.

By August 31, international reporting put the confirmed death toll at more than 900, while approximately 4,700 to 5,000 people remained missing.

The final human cost could therefore be substantially higher.

Foreign travelers and pilgrims were among those caught in the catastrophe. Earlier tourism-sector figures indicated hundreds of tourists were unaccounted for, including foreign nationals from dozens of countries, with many traveling in connection with the Mount Kailash–Mansarovar pilgrimage route.

Hydropower stations, roads, bridges and other infrastructure were destroyed. Hundreds of people were feared trapped in or around hydropower facilities, while thousands of soldiers, police officers and rescuers were mobilized.

The force of the disaster was almost unimaginable: a violent wave of water, ice, rock and debris swept through valleys and settlements in the border region.

This is a genuine humanitarian catastrophe. But a catastrophe in one region of Nepal is not the same thing as the destruction of Nepal.

Kathmandu is not the disaster zone

This geographic distinction is at the heart of Joshi’s appeal.

The catastrophic flooding struck the Himalayan border and river corridor. It did not sweep through Kathmandu or Pokhara, Nepal’s two principal international tourism centers.

PATA Nepal Chapter reported that the majority of Nepal’s tourism infrastructure remains operational, including hotels, restaurants and heritage attractions in Kathmandu Valley.

PATA Nepal also reported that the principal Kathmandu–Pokhara and Kathmandu–Chitwan overland corridors were operating normally at the time of its update.

That clarification deserves international amplification.

Foreign government travel advice also demonstrates why geographically targeted information matters. Advisories can distinguish particularly affected districts and river corridors from the risk level applying to Nepal generally.

Travelers should, of course, avoid disaster and rescue areas, follow official instructions, monitor weather and road conditions, and reconsider itineraries involving affected regions.

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But that is very different from telling the world not to visit Nepal.

A second disaster is developing

For Nepal’s tourism professionals, the fear is that the country is now confronting two disasters.

The first came down the mountains. The second could arrive through computer screens.

Every traveler who cancels a Kathmandu hotel, postpones a Pokhara holiday or abandons a Nepal itinerary because an online platform gave the impression that the entire country is unsafe removes income from an economic chain extending far beyond large hotels.

It affects guides.

Drivers.

Restaurants.

Trekking companies.

Travel agencies.

Shopkeepers.

Artisans.

Porters.

Small family businesses.

And thousands upon thousands of Nepalis whose livelihoods depend directly or indirectly upon tourism.

Joshi told eTurboNews that uncertainty has already pushed hotels and tourism businesses toward drastic price reductions. High-end accommodation is being offered at rates that would normally be associated with much cheaper vacations.

To Joshi, that does not demonstrate that Nepal has suddenly become an inexpensive destination. It demonstrates panic. And he believes much of that panic is unnecessary.

Don’t punish a functioning tourism industry

This creates an uncomfortable question for the world’s most powerful tourism organizations.

When tourism is growing, global institutions celebrate arrival numbers, resilience, sustainability, and tourism’s contribution to communities. What happens when those communities actually need them?

Where is UN Tourism? Where is WTTC?

Where is the coordinated international message telling travelers that supporting an affected destination does not necessarily mean staying away from the entire country?

eTurboNews contacted both UN-Tourism and the World Travel and Tourism Council WTTC and received encouraging responses over the weekend from WTTC leaders that coordination is underway within WTTC. Joshi confirmed Nepal is in the process of joining WTTC as a destination member.

UN-Tourism, as usual, is not responding to media requests.

eTurboNews also reached out to the Global Tourism Crisis and Resilience Management Center in Jamaica, and they are following the situation.

PATA Nepal has led the response so far, as an international association deeply involved in Nepal for many years.

Nepal does not need marketing slogans pretending nothing happened. Hundreds of people are dead. Thousands remain missing. Families are grieving, and rescue operations continue.

What Nepal needs is accuracy.

Tell travelers which areas are dangerous.

Tell them which roads are closed.

Tell them which trekking routes to avoid.

Tell them where rescue operations are underway.

But also tell them which airports are operating, which cities are functioning, which hotels are welcoming guests and which destinations remain safe and accessible. That distinction can determine whether thousands of tourism workers retain their livelihoods.

Nepal Tourism Board responds to the emergency

Nepal’s tourism institutions are simultaneously dealing with the immediate human consequences of the disaster.

Government agencies and approximately 40 representatives of Nepal’s travel industry agreed to establish a dedicated information desk at the Nepal Tourism Board to consolidate verified information concerning missing and rescued tourists.

Participants included the Department of Tourism, Tourist Police, Hotel Association Nepal, Trekking Agencies’ Association of Nepal, Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents and Kailash–Mansarovar tour operators.

Such coordination is particularly important while casualty and missing-person figures continue to change.

Accurate information can save lives during the emergency. Accurate information can also save livelihoods afterward.

Meaningful Tourism Center: Come to Nepal

Professor Dr. Wolfgang Georg Arlt, a German tourism consultant, eTurboNews contributor and founder of the Kathmandu-based Meaningful Tourism Center, has delivered essentially the same message.

Following the disaster, the Center received messages from around the world asking whether its team was safe.

Arlt explained that nobody working at the Meaningful Tourism Center had been harmed because the catastrophic flooding occurred in the mountain region and had not reached the major tourism cities of Kathmandu or Pokhara.

The tragedy nevertheless touched the organization personally. A colleague at partner company Tanneri Chaso lost contact with several family members feared to have been swept away.

Arlt’s conclusion is nevertheless striking:

Most of Nepal is not affected, and one of the most meaningful ways international travelers can demonstrate solidarity is to continue visiting the country.

Tourism cannot bring back those who died. But it can keep another Nepali family employed. It can keep a guide working. It can keep a restaurant open. It can keep a driver earning an income. And it can help finance the broader economic recovery of a country facing an enormous reconstruction burden.

The Himalayan warning to the world

The disaster also carries a warning extending far beyond Nepal. The Himalayas form part of the enormous high-altitude frozen-water system frequently called the world’s “Third Pole.”

As average temperatures rise, glaciers retreat, glacial lakes expand, permafrost thaws, and mountain slopes that remained stable for centuries or millennia can become increasingly unpredictable.

Scientists and governments throughout the Himalayan region face the challenge of improving monitoring and cross-border warning systems for hazards that do not respect national boundaries. For tourism, this presents an existential challenge.

Nepal sells some of the world’s most spectacular encounters with nature and culture. But the natural environment supporting that tourism is changing. Events once regarded as exceptional may become increasingly familiar. That makes accurate risk communication more important — not less.

The answer cannot be to declare an entire country effectively off-limits every time a localized climate-related catastrophe occurs. The answer must be better monitoring, better preparedness, better information and geographically intelligent travel advice.

Deepak Joshi’s appeal: Help Nepal by not abandoning Nepal

Joshi’s request to Tripadvisor, Trip.com and other global tourism platforms is straightforward:

Remove blanket, one-size-fits-all warnings from hotels and destinations outside the affected area. Replace them with precise, geographically relevant information.

His appeal to UN Tourism and WTTC is broader.

Speak up.

Explain the difference between Nepal’s disaster zone and Nepal as a destination.

Support the country’s tourism professionals at the moment when they most need the international tourism community.

Encourage responsible travel to functioning destinations rather than allowing fear to empty hotels hundreds of kilometers from the catastrophe.

And amplify organizations such as PATA Nepal Chapter when they provide accurate information about what is — and what is not — affected.

Nepal is mourning.

Nepal is rescuing.

Nepal will have to rebuild.

But Nepal is also open.

The best way to help the disaster zone is to support humanitarian and rescue efforts there. The best way to help Nepal’s functioning tourism industry may be much simpler:

Come to Nepal.