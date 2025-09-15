Resilience has been a significant concept in international tourism, and Nepal has demonstrated that it’s more than just a word in the Himalayan Democratic Republic of Nepal. Death, destruction, and chaos ruled Nepal last week, but today there is peace and calm. Looking back, it is evident that hospitality and the care of visitors were never interrupted, and the country remains one of the most stunning tourism destinations in the world.

Pankaj Pradhananga, the owner of Impact Travel in Nepal, proudly shared a video featuring a Turkish tourist who described her experience during the recent overthrow of the Nepal government on a tour with 20 Turkish visitors organized by Impact Adventure. She enjoyed her vacation, crediting the assistance of her tour guide.

Nepal and the Nepali people embody a spirit unlike any other in the world. Rooted in the values of “Atithi Devo Bhava” (Guests are God) and “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The world is one family), our hospitality is heartfelt, unwavering, and genuine.

Less than a week after Nepal returned to being a timeless land of warmth, resilience, and unmatched hospitality, according to Mr. Liladhar Bhandari, CEO of Going Nepal, a Nepal-based tour operator. Mr. Bhandari explained:

How Tourism Resilience works in Nepal

Yes, Nepal sometimes experiences political instability. Our people may express dissatisfaction with leaders through demonstrations, strikes, or short disruptions. But importantly, these expressions are directed only at politics—not at individuals, communities, or international visitors. We do not let internal matters harm or disturb our valued guests.

History has shown this resilience time and again. Even during the decade-long insurgency, when more than 20,000 lives were lost, Nepal remained a haven for travelers. Not a single international visitor was targeted or harmed. The same spirit continues today. Recently, a short-lived disturbance caused inconvenience for two days, resulting in economic and public losses. Yet, just like a thunderstorm that comes and goes suddenly, it has now passed.

• Curfew has been lifted

• Roads and traffic are back to normal

• Flights are operating smoothly

• Offices, shops, and services are open

Mr. Liladhar Bhandario has a message to Nepal’s friends around the globe.

No Need to Cancel a Nepal Trip

There is no need to cancel or postpone your travel to Nepal. Our mountains still stand tall, our jungles still roar with life, and our cultural heritage still welcomes you with open arms. What remains constant is the warmth of Nepali hearts—eager to share smiles, stories, and unforgettable experiences. We invite you to come, discover, and feel Nepal—not just as a destination, but as a second home.

Nepal is Safe

Experience safety, serenity, and soul-stirring hospitality.

Nepal’s tourism heartbeat never skips a beat. After only a short period of pause during recent youth movements, life and travel across the country are back in full swing. Flights, hotels, transport, and attractions are operating seamlessly, extending the same warmth, safety, and legendary hospitality that Nepal is celebrated for.

This Autumn, Nepal invites you to embrace authentic journeys – from the awe-inspiring Himalayas to vibrant culture and soulful spiritual experiences. Come and discover “Lifetime Experiences in the Heart of the Himalayas.”

The spirit of hospitality in Nepal is unmatched, as the armies on duty were also caring and courteous! Listen to the firsthand experience from the horse’s mouth!

Kudos to the Team, hotel partners, transport crew, and Nepali Army.

Nepal Has A New Prime Minister: Sushila Karki

Nepal’s new prime minister, Sushila Karki, has called for calm and urged Nepal to “get together and rebuild the country” after violent protests against corruption killed at least 72 people and injured hundreds more.

Listen To Young Citizens in Nepal

In her first public address as a PM interim prime minister on Friday, Sushila Karki said on Sunday that the country must listen to its young citizens.