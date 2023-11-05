Nepal Travel Adventure Travel News Breaking Travel News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN News Update Press Release Safer Travel Travel Wire News WTN

Nepal Tourism Activities Continue Unaffected by the Earthquake

Add Comment
3 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
2 min read
, Nepal Tourism Activities Continue Unaffected by the Earthquake, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The Nepal Chapter of the World Tourism Network today issued this urgent clarification update on the deadly midnight earthquake on Friday, November 3, and the effects on tourism to the Himalayan country.

Nepal remains a safe destination for tourists after the recent earthquake. Tourism Stakeholders urge the public to understand the epicenter of the quake was far away from regular tourist hotspots in the country, and no visitors were hurt or noticed the quake, most only found out about it in the news.

The People of Nepal are welcoming visitors with open arms.

The World Tourism Network Nepal Chapter met in Kathmandu to find a way to communicate the facts to visitors. WTN met with stakeholders of the Together for Tourism (TFT) Alliance in Nepal.

WTN Nepal Chairman Pankaj Pradhanang explains in a press statement issued by the World Tourism Network Nepal chapter.

Join World Tourism Network as a new SME member:FREE advertising on eTurboNews!

We are saddened to report that the earthquake’s epicenter was in the vicinity of Jajarkot, resulting in significant loss of life and injuries. Our hearts go out to the people affected by this tragedy, and our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones.

Regrettably, media reports indicate that around 150 lives have been lost, and an equal number of people have been injured in Jajarkot and the neighboring district of West Rukum. Rescue and relief efforts are in full swing to aid those in the affected areas.

In the areas popular with tourists such as Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Chitwan, there have been no reports of injuries or damages.

We are relieved to confirm the safety of WTN members’ guests and teams. Moreover, no international travelers or foreigners have been reported among the injured or deceased.

It is worth mentioning that despite the tremendous tourism potential in far western Nepal, very few tourists typically venture into this region.

We remain in solidarity with the local communities in the affected areas, working closely with local tourism associations and authorities to extend support and relief to the victims.

Together for Tourism (TFT)  is an initiative by many stakeholders in the Nepal Travel and Tourism Industry, such as:

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing