A private initiative, also supported by the World Tourism Network Nepal chapter, published an Open Appeal to Our International Friends:

Should you Cancel Your Trip to Nepal?

Namaste from Nepal: Do Not Cancel Your Trip to Nepal! This is the message by Lila Dhar Bhandari, CEO of Going Nepal,

As someone who has dedicated my life to welcoming and guiding travelers from across the globe, I want to speak to you directly—not as a politician or an authority figure, but as a fellow human being who has lived through Nepal’s recent turbulence with both open eyes and an open heart.

Yes, you may have read headlines about political unrest, corruption scandals, and public anger erupting into the streets. And yes, the images and words in international media may look alarming from afar. But allow me to share the truth as I witness it every day on the ground: Nepal is safe, Nepal is open, and Nepal is waiting to welcome you with the same warmth as always.

Life in Nepal is Calm, Vibrant, and Full of Travelers

The reality on the streets of Kathmandu, Pokhara, Chitwan, and the Himalayas is far from chaotic. Within just a day of the political turmoil, life returned to its usual rhythm. Shops opened, restaurants bustled with locals and tourists alike, and hotels quickly filled with guests from around the world.

•⁠ ⁠Cafés in Thamel are alive with laughter and conversations in dozens of languages

•⁠ ⁠Tourist buses depart daily, filled with travelers heading to trekking trails, national parks, and cultural sites.

•⁠ ⁠Domestic and international flights are operating as usual, and if you step into Tribhuvan International Airport, you’ll see what I do: terminals crowded, boarding gates busy, airlines handling overflow.

While some cautious travelers have postponed their trips due to headlines, most who are here are moving freely and safely, whether on foot through city streets, by bus to rural destinations, or by plane across the Himalayas.

Nepal is for Tourism but Against Corruption

The Root of the recent unrest is not against tourists, but against corruption and dissatisfaction in service delivery. It is essential to understand the context. The anger you may have read about was not directed at foreign visitors, nor at ordinary life. It was a long-simmering frustration with political corruption and irregularities that had stretched for decades. The people’s voices rose in protest, and for a brief moment, the streets reflected that energy.

But for us who live and work in tourism, the message is clear: This was never about tourism, nor about the safety of our international guests. It was a political storm, not a social one. Today, that storm has passed, and life has resumed with its usual vibrancy.

You Should Not Cancel or Postpone Your Trip. Nepal has faced challenges before earthquakes, political transitions, and even global pandemics, and each time, we have proven our resilience.

Tourism is the lifeblood of Nepal.

Tourism is the lifeblood of our country, Nepal, and more than that, it is the bridge that connects us with the rest of humanity.

By coming here, you are not only ensuring your own unforgettable experience—you are also supporting thousands of families who rely on tourism for their livelihood. From mountain guides to hotel staff, from rickshaw drivers to artists, your presence here is deeply valued.

Tourism Safety in Nepal is not compromised.

Most importantly, your safety is not compromised. Travelers here are hiking the Annapurna trails, watching sunsets over Phewa Lake, exploring Lumbini, and enjoying jungle safaris in Chitwan just as they always have. The only thing you risk missing by canceling is the magic of Nepal itself.

A Personal Promise of a Tourism Leader in Nepal

My Personal Promise: As a tourism professional, and above all as a Nepali who cares deeply about our guests, I give you my word: you will be safe, secure, and cared for when you travel with us. Nepalese hospitality is not a slogan; it is our way of life. We welcome you not only as visitors, but as friends.

Please do not let political headlines deprive you of an experience of a lifetime. Come to Nepal, see with your own eyes, feel with your own heart, and you will discover that the reality here is brighter, calmer, and more inspiring than any news story could ever capture.

Nepal is open for Tourism, and Nepal is safe. Nepal is waiting for you.