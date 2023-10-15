Short News Cultural Travel News eTurboNews | eTN Nepal Travel NewsBrief Tourism

Nepal’s Greatest Festival Dashain Starts Today

8 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
Dashain, Nepal&#8217;s Greatest Festival Dashain Starts Today, eTurboNews | eTN
Written by Binayak Karki

The “Navaratri,” a nine-night festival known as Dashain or Bada Dashain, a significant celebration for Hindus in Nepal, has begun today.

Ghatasthapana is the starting day of Bada Dashain, celebrated on Ashwin Shukla Pratipada, the first day of the bright half of the lunar month Asoj or Kartik in Nepal. This year, the auspicious time for Ghatasthapana was at 11:29 am.

During this ritual, maize and barley seeds are sown in a pot filled with soil using Vedic ceremonies to initiate the growth of the auspicious Jamara (shoots).

The Navaratra or Navaratri Parva, a nine-night festival dedicated to the Hindu goddess Nawadurga, is celebrated, with each night devoted to the goddess under her various names, starting with Shailaputri and continuing with deities like Brhamacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhirati.

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

