Nepal Airlines Issues Bid Invitation to Purchase 3 Aircrafts

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has recently issued a bid invitation to acquire three new aircraft, a pivotal move in its endeavor to expand its domestic flight network. The bidding process, set in motion on October 22, is slated to remain open until December 5. This strategic decision was prompted by a recommendation from Nepal Airlines’ Structural and Managerial Study Committee, which proposed divesting shares in Soaltee Hotel as a means to procure the necessary funds for these aircraft.

Sudan Kirati, the Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, disclosed during a session of the International Relations and Tourism Committee under the House of Representatives that the government is in the final stages of acquiring three TwinOtter aircraft. Kiranti had previously announced plans to purchase up to 10 aircrafts for Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) within the current fiscal year.

These Nepal Airlines aircrafts will be specially allocated to serve remote airports, thereby significantly enhancing connectivity.

Kirati also shared that the Nepal Airlines has initiated the procurement process to further its mission of extending its domestic flight network. The focus of this expansion effort will be on connecting with 22 domestic destinations. Presently, Nepal Airlines operates domestic flights with a fleet of two TwinOtter aircraft, but the acquisition of the three new planes represents a significant step towards bolstering and broadening their reach.

Nepal Airlines’ move is seen as vital for improving transportation links in the country and promoting tourism and economic development.