Nature as Teacher: At Jumeirah Bali’s “Peafowl Kids Club”

Kiwa and Awa, a pair of mythical peacocks, offer lessons on Balinese nature, history and culture

Jumeirah Bali, the new all-villa resort perched atop a terraced outcrop overlooking the spectacular Uluwatu beach, has announced the opening of Peafowl Pavilion Kids Club for its youngest guests. An infinite playground where the little explorers can run away with their imagination, the indoor-outdoor pavilion is a place of magic, amusement and wonder.

In this enchanted world where peafowl-green tropical forest meets dreamland garden, children spend sun-kissed days at one with nature. Through the stories of Kiwa and Awa, two mythical peacocks, they learn about the world around them and the many creatures that inhabit Balinese forests. Depending on their interests and age, kids can participate in sensory classes, try on Balinese national dress, learn to play local musical instruments or sign up for teen yoga, bonfire nights and other educational and fun activities.

The green peafowl that gives Jumeirah Bali’s kids club its name is a species native to the tropical forests of Indonesia, its iridescent green train a rare, magical sight.

Famous for its mating dance during which the peacock fans its tail to reveal eyespots and for its distinctive ‘ki-wao’ call, the majestic creature is closely associated with the Balinese royalty. Inspired by the legends of the lost Majapahit Empire, the overarching architectural theme of Jumeirah Bali, and drawing on the peafowl’s association with Majapahit’s Queen Brawijaya V, Peafowl Pavilion Kids Club takes its cue from the richness of local heritage and wildlife.

At Jumeirah Bali and Peafowl Pavilion, Bali’s spectacular panoramas form a natural backdrop, with Dreamland beach and its rolling turquoise waves giving guests a thrill from the moment they step inside. On arrival, children are introduced to a resort-wide treasure hunt with a special prize from Kiwa and Awa for those who solve all clues and mysteries by the end of their stay.

About Jumeirah Bali

World famous for its captivating beauty, Bali is often referred to as the last paradise on Earth due to its breath-taking natural surroundings. Located in the stunning Pecatu region at the south-west of Bali, the all-villa luxury resort sits gracefully on the beach area of Uluwatu – one of the most coveted locations on the island. Inspired by Hindu-Javanese culture, the spectacular resort provides an unsurpassed destination for couples, groups and solo travelers seeking to reconnect and find inner balance, while soaking in the resort’s stunning natural surroundings.

About Jumeirah Group

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 25 luxury properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

The group boasts some of the most prestigious and captivating properties in the world, from the iconic flagship hotel and timeless pinnacle of luxury, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and lavish Arabian palaces across Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island and art-inspired dolce vita on the island of Capri. Whether a modern twist on a British classic in the heart of Knightsbridge at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, or a futuristic setting at Jumeirah Nanjing, Jumeirah’s name is synonymous with service excellence, crafting exceptional experiences for everyone who walks through its doors.

Beyond its properties and resorts, Jumeirah Group is also dedicated to destination dining experiences, combining the most authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings to create those unforgettable moments worth sharing. With over 85 restaurants across its portfolio, Jumeirah Group’s award-winning homegrown concepts including Sal, KAYTO, Shimmers, Al Mare, Pierchic and French Riviera, enjoy an enviable reputation for culinary excellence, with ten featuring in the Gault&Millau UAE 2022 guide. The group also has three Michelin starred restaurants – Shang High, L’Olivo and Al Muntaha.

The health and safety of guests and colleagues remains Jumeirah Group’s utmost priority and as such, the group has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels and strictly adheres to each market’s respective government directives.

