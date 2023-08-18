Airline News Aviation News Newsletter Short News USA Travel News

Nationwide Day of Action for Fair Contract at American Airlines

27 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Passenger service workers are on the frontlines of our airline industry, assisting passengers and keeping air travel on schedule and safe. Throughout the pandemic, these workers risked their health and safety to benefit the airline industry’s bottom line.

American Airlines is the largest passenger carrier in the world. Passenger service workers at American Airlines are members of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) – International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) Association.

Teamsters Local 856 members working for American Airlines at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) joined thousands of passenger service workers in a nationwide day of action. The event, held at airports across the country, urged American Airlines to prioritize negotiations and provide a just contract for its workers.

