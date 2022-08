Hotels around the country are offering some unique paw”some perks (had to) for National Dog Day on August 26.

Hotels around the country are offering some unique paw”some perks (had to) for National Dog Day on August 26 – from a Pup & Pastries event with adoptable dogs at Gansevoort Meatpacking, to a pup picnic beach package in Montauk, to luxe in-room amenities at Shinola Hotel in Detroit and guesthouse Maison de La Luz in NOLA.

