Napa Valley Wine Train Revives Its California Tourism Legacy Experience

The Napa Valley Wine Train is charting a new course through history with the relaunch of its Legacy Experience — a six-hour journey blending the golden age of rail with Napa’s evolving culinary scene.

In Napa Valley, California, where golden hills meet the glint of wine glasses, a classic is making a grand return. The Napa Valley Wine Train has relaunched its signature Legacy Experience an immersive six-hour journey that captures the glamour of a bygone era — now reimagined for today’s modern traveler.

Welcome Aboard the Official Napa Valley Wine Train | Napa Valley Wine Train In the heart of Napa Valley, a classic locomotive steam whistle sounds, signaling the start of a journey inspired by the golden age of luxury train travel.

Still steeped in the romance of vintage rail travel, the Legacy Experience invites guests aboard exquisitely restored 1915 Pullman rail cars, where time seems to slow and the valley unfurls outside broad glass windows. Passengers are treated to a multi-course gourmet meal, elegant service, and a panoramic passage through some of California’s most celebrated vineyards.

The Legacy Experience | Napa Valley Wine Train Embark on a complete Napa Valley experience, embracing tradition and indulgence from beginning to end.

But the true crescendo arrives at the journey’s end: an elevated tasting and culinary finale inside V. Sattui Winery’s newly remodeled Mercato del Gusto — Italian for “Taste of the Market.”

Where Old-World Warmth Meets Napa Modernism

The new Mercato del Gusto is a symphony of craftsmanship and warmth. Think wide oak plank floors, Sapele mahogany counters, and a dramatic 20-foot circular wine bar, crowned by a chandelier forged from wrought iron and reclaimed wine bottles. It’s the kind of space that whispers both history and reinvention — a fitting metaphor for the winery’s own transformation.

Here, guests indulge in V. Sattui’s small-lot, award-winning wines, paired with artisanal cheeses chosen by new in-house cheesemonger James Ayers and seasonal small plates from Michelin-starred Chef Stefano Masanti. The experience feels intimate and sensory — a perfect balance between Napa sophistication and Italian heart.

A Legacy Reborn

Napa Winery & Tasting Room | St Helena | V. Sattui Winery Discover V. Sattui Winery, a storied Napa Valley destination with artisan Italian Deli and Marketplace. Explore our diverse selection of sustainably-farmed wines, each crafted in small batches. Book a wine tasting today!

The remodel marks V. Sattui’s 50th vintage, symbolizing five decades of passion, precision, and hospitality. For the Wine Train, the updated Legacy Experience is more than a new itinerary — it’s a bridge between heritage and innovation, reminding travelers why Napa remains a world of indulgence and artistry.

As the train glides back toward downtown Napa, its polished brass and soft lamplight glow like a living artifact. The day may end, but the feeling — the taste, the view, the rhythm of the rails — lingers long after.

Because in Napa Valley, legacy isn’t just remembered. It’s experienced — one glass, one plate, one timeless journey at a time.