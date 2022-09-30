Nando Esteva’s “Origen” wins 2022 IPA International Photo Awards

His winning and powerful “Origen” video was created for two-Michelin starred restaurant Enoteca by Paco Pérez, one of Catalonia’s most celebrated culinary institutions located at Hotel Arts Barcelona.

The highly sensorial video, recognised in the Professional Still in Motion / Video, Entertainment category, was commissioned by Hotel Arts to coincide with the launch of Enoteca’s refreshed vision and new menu in June 2022. Meditative yet dynamic, Nando Esteva’s work masterfully captures Chef Paco’s vision for the restaurant and the essence of Enoteca’s origins.

By placing the viewer into the windswept landscapes and rugged terrain of northern Catalonia around Mard’Amunt, the artist spotlights Chef Paco’s admiration for the wild beauty of the landscape and the exceptional produce that comes straight from the cold, turbulent waters of this part of the Mediterranean. The beautiful simplicity of the ingredients as they are foraged and fished, from tender artichokes to sea bass, is underscored by the purity of Enoteca’s setting where pristine tablecloths and a muted colour palette let the ingredients and the masterfully rendered dishes do the talking.

“This award is of double importance to me, as I was able to create impactful still in motion work that both captures the purity of Chef Paco’s creations and showcases the almost mythical origins of the ingredients,” said Nando Esteva.

“In this digital age where video content has gained so much prominence, I am especially excited to be awarded this prestigious prize for what is essentially two visual arts shaking hands.”

Guided by chef Paco Pérez’s promise to bring the essence of Mar d’Amunt to Barcelona’s sunny shores, Enoteca treats diners to a rich mosaic of flavours made possible thanks to a culture of collaboration and experimentation. With products of unrivalled quality sourced from a passionate community of small and medium-sized producers, Enoteca takes pride in the provenance of every single ingredient on the menu.

To learn more about Enoteca by Paco Pérez, please click here. For additional information about Hotel Arts Barcelona or to make a reservation, please click here.

About Nando Esteva

Celebrated Mallorcan photographer Nando Esteva is a familiar figure in the world of advertising, where he specialises in photo and video work for clients in the fields of hospitality, architecture and the industrial sector. But it is gastronomy that is truly a passion and a thread that runs through his entire career. In his gastronomic laboratory in Mallorca he collaborates with some of the top chefs looking for new ways to showcase food by deconstructing its architecture and deciphering its identity. Both his advertising and artistic works have been recognised in recent years at the LUX, IPA, One Eyeland, Florence-Shanghai, Prix de la Photographie de Paris Px3 and Hasselblad Master Awards, among others.

About Paco Pérez

Born in Huelva and raised in Llançà, chef Paco Pérez credits his passion for cooking back to the formative days learning the ropes in his family’s tapas bar. From that springboard, he embarked on a spectacular career that saw him train under the industry’s finest. In France, he learned from three Michelin-starred chef Michel Guèrard, one of the forefathers of the Nouvelle Cuisine; in Catalonia, he revelled in the creativity of Ferrán Adrià while working with him in El Bulli. Chef Paco’s first restaurant, Miramar, that he opened in Llançà with his wife Montse Serra, displayed a winning combination of inquisitive spirit and deep respect for expertise and team work, bringing the venue two Michelin stars. His international projects, ranging from 5-Cinco by Paco Pérez in Berlin to Tast Cuina Catalana in Manchester, speak not only of the celebrated chef’s global ambitions, but also of his commitment to constantly push himself professionally and creatively.

About Hotel Arts Barcelona

Hotel Arts Barcelona boasts stunning panoramic views from its unique location on the waterfront, in the heart of the city’s Port Olímpic neighbourhood. Designed by renowned architect Bruce Graham, Hotel Arts features 44 floors of exposed glass and steel, making it a prominent feature of Barcelona’s skyline. The waterfront hotel’s 455 rooms and 28 exclusive The Penthouses feature sleek, modern design complemented by an impressive 20th century collection of works by contemporary Catalan and Spanish artists. Hotel Arts is one of the premier culinary destinations in Barcelona with 2 Michelin-starred Enoteca helmed by the illustrious, 5 Michelin-starred chef Paco Perez. Guests seeking a serene escape may enjoy signature treatments by renowned Spanish skin-care brand Natura Bisse overlooking the Mediterranean Sea at 43 The Spa. Recognized as one of the top business hotels in Spain, Hotel Arts provides over 3,000 square-feet of function space overlooking the Mediterranean in Arts 41, for board meetings and conferences as well as social events, weddings and celebrations. The hotel offers an additional 24,000 square-feet of function space, with the main meeting space located on the lower ground and second floors. For more information, please click here.

