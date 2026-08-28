Two exceptional yachts join the MYSEA sales fleet, offering two very different ways to explore the Caribbean. Discover 50m Benetti superyacht COME PRIMA and the new Lagoon 55 VELARIA — from proven charter luxury to independent island-hopping and blue-water adventure.

MYSEA announced the addition of two exceptional yachts to its growing sales portfolio, each offering a distinctive way to experience the Caribbean — from classic superyacht luxury to independent blue-water cruising.

COME PRIMA, a 50-metre Benetti superyacht with an established charter pedigree, joins VELARIA, a brand-new Lagoon 55 owner’s catamaran designed for relaxed cruising and independent adventures.

Selected for their versatility, comfort and cruising capabilities, both yachts are ideally suited to island hopping. Whether exploring the Bahamas, the British Virgin Islands or further afield in the Caribbean, they offer owners the freedom to venture beyond traditional cruising routes in search of secluded anchorages, hidden coves and pristine beaches.

COME PRIMA: Proven Benetti Pedigree

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The latest addition to the MYSEA sales fleet, COME PRIMA is a magnificent 50-metre Benetti tri-deck motor yacht offering a rare opportunity to acquire a proven charter yacht with an outstanding pedigree.

Built as part of the renowned Italian shipyard’s Golden Bay Series, COME PRIMA has been beautifully maintained throughout her lifetime as both a private and charter yacht, most recently benefiting from a comprehensive refit in 2022/23.

She accommodates up to 12 guests across six elegant staterooms and is supported by a professional crew of ten. Spacious entertaining areas, a Jacuzzi sundeck, beach club and generous outdoor living spaces make her equally well suited to private family cruising and luxury charter.

Combining timeless Italian craftsmanship with exceptional comfort and a successful charter history, COME PRIMA gives her next owner the opportunity to enjoy an established superyacht while continuing to benefit from her strong charter appeal.

VELARIA: Turnkey Freedom Aboard a Lagoon 55

For buyers seeking independence and versatility, VELARIA, a 2026 Lagoon 55, presents an exceptional turnkey opportunity without the lengthy lead times typically associated with a new build.

Offered in the highly desirable four-ensuite-cabin owner’s configuration, VELARIA is equipped with Lagoon’s Essential, Comfort and Elegance packages, alongside an extensive roster of upgrades designed for comfortable blue-water cruising.

Standout features include a Raymarine navigation suite, Hydranet mainsail, hydraulic tender lift platform with CL420 tender, Fusion RA770 entertainment system with Bowers & Wilkins speakers, and Starlink connectivity. An offshore safety package for eight people further equips the yacht for extended cruising and independent exploration.

With her shallow draft, outstanding stability and generous living spaces, VELARIA is ideally suited to navigating the Caribbean’s islands and secluded anchorages while offering the space and comfort expected of a modern luxury catamaran.

Currently located in the South of France, VELARIA is available for private viewings by appointment.

A Growing Focus on the Experience of Ownership

For MYSEA Sales Broker Laurent Roussillon, the appeal of both yachts reflects a broader evolution in what today’s buyers are seeking from yacht ownership.

“Today’s buyers are not simply looking for a yacht — they are looking for the experiences that happen around it,” says Laurent Roussillon, Sales Broker at MYSEA. “Over the years, I have seen the conversation shift from the yacht itself to the life it allows people to discover.

“The Caribbean has always had a special place in the yachting world. Its islands, its sense of adventure and the freedom to explore at your own pace continue to attract owners who want more than just a beautiful vessel.

“COME PRIMA and VELARIA reflect this way of thinking. They offer the flexibility to move between quiet anchorages, remote islands and unforgettable moments with family and friends — which, in the end, is what many owners are really searching for.”

The arrival of COME PRIMA and VELARIA further strengthens MYSEA’s growing yachts for sale portfolio, offering buyers two compelling approaches to island cruising: the timeless elegance, space and charter pedigree of a classic Benetti superyacht, or the freedom, versatility and independence of a modern cruising catamaran.

Two very different yachts, united by the same proposition: the freedom to explore the Caribbean on your own terms.