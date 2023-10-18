Short News Airline News eTurboNews | eTN Malaysia Travel NewsBrief

MYAirline Founder Arrested on Suspicion of Financial Crimes

Add Comment
53 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
myairline founder, MYAirline Founder Arrested on Suspicion of Financial Crimes, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Binayak Karki

SME in Travel? Click here!

A Malaysian budget airline that recently suspended its operations due to financial pressures, MYAirline founder Goh Hwan Hua has been arrested along with his wife and son on suspicion of financial crimes.

The airline abruptly stopped its services less than a year after it began flying and cited the need for “shareholder restructuring and recapitalization.”

The police have obtained a four-day remand to investigate potential violations of anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing laws. The airline’s board of directors expressed their efforts to find solutions but ultimately had to suspend operations due to time constraints.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing