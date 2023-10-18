MYAirline Founder Arrested on Suspicion of Financial Crimes

A Malaysian budget airline that recently suspended its operations due to financial pressures, MYAirline founder Goh Hwan Hua has been arrested along with his wife and son on suspicion of financial crimes.

The airline abruptly stopped its services less than a year after it began flying and cited the need for “shareholder restructuring and recapitalization.”

The police have obtained a four-day remand to investigate potential violations of anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing laws. The airline’s board of directors expressed their efforts to find solutions but ultimately had to suspend operations due to time constraints.