My Secret Hideaway in Thailand is in Ko Lanta, Krabi

We were looking for a four-day hideaway – a memorable island getaway with easy access to Bangkok to chill.

Ko Lanta is an island district in Krabi Province on Thailand’s Andaman coast. Its coral-fringed beaches, mangroves, limestone outcrops, and rainforests are known.

Mu Ko Lanta National Park spans several islands, including the southern end of the largest island Ko Lanta Yai, home to semi-nomadic sea people known as the Chao Leh. The park contains the Khao Mai Kaew cave network and Khlong Chak Waterfall.

We had heard much about this lovely little island but had never visited. This was about to change!

According to TRIP ADVISOR, here are the ten most liked resorts to stay in Ko Lanta.

10 Best and most liked Resorts in Ko Lanta, Thailand 1 ) Pimalai Resort and Spa from $124

2) Layana Resort and Spa from $113

3) Rawi Warin Resort and Spa from $65

4) Lanta Castaway Beach Resort from $30

5) Coco Lanta Resort from $25

6) Twin Lotus Resort and Spa from $64

7) The Houben from $47

8) Lanta Pearl Beach Resort from $18

9) Sri Lanta Resort and Spa from $67

10) Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort from $23

We booked the number 6 resort, the Twin Lotus Resort & Spa, which came highly recommended and had steadily made a name for itself and gained high marks. We weren’t disappointed.

We flew from Bangkok with Thai Smile, an airline I am increasingly pleased with because they use wide-body A320 jets. It is owned by Thai International, the national airline’s low-cost arm, and the service and facilities are excellent. The other significant advantage is they fly via Suvarnabhumi airport.

Whilst all areas in Thailand are now open for all tourists and are free to travel throughout the country. Masks are optional, however, in crowded venues. While flying, there is still a mask-wearing mandate that everybody follows.

We set off to the airport, eager to resume traveling. Flying time is a little over one hour from Bangkok to KRABI.

It felt as if the flight was over almost as soon as it began, so this was a comfortable introduction to southern Thailand.

Twin Lotus Resort & Spa Koh Lanta – Deluxe Beachfront Villa

On arrival in Krabi, we quickly recovered our luggage. We were met by English-speaking ‘Noon’, one of the hotel drivers from the Twin Lotus Resort, and we transferred via road to the hotel, a journey of approximately 1.5 hours, including a stop at a service area.

The car was a clean 4×4, and Noon was excellent. The journey was made more interesting with the short 10-minute ferry crossing from the mainland onto the island.

