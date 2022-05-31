Music in the Middle of the Mediterranean Malta is Home to the Best Summer Concerts

The sunny islands of Malta, the Mediterranean archipelago, boast over 300 days of sunshine a year and a remarkable history that dates back to over 7,000 years. The geographical location of Malta makes the islands an incredible destination for summer outdoor concerts and music festivals. With a jam packed schedule of musical events and festivals to come, guests can experience the culture, history, gastronomy and beautiful beaches of the Maltese Islands while listening to their favorite musicians and DJs.

AMP Lost & Found Festival 2022 – June 1st – June 4th, 2022

“AMP Lost & Found Festival is back in Malta for a 6th year! In June 2022, AMP Lost & Found Festival will be officially kick-starting the summer festival season under the Mediterranean sun for what is set to be their biggest and best year yet! From day to night, guests will be welcomed with breathtaking boat party backdrops of the coastline, ancient castles, pool-side parties overlooking the sunset and an intimate open-air night time arena. It’s all about the island adventure! AMP Lost & Found takes place across 4 days, across a series of unique and stunning venues, including a stunning coastline pool party and a hidden open-air arena with 4 stages to venture around.”

(L to R: Lost & Found Festival at Saint Agatha’s Tower, Mellieħa, Malta; Isle of MTV 2015, Malta; Lost & Found Festival)

Earth Garden Festival 2022 – June 3rd – June 5th, 2022

The Earth Garden Festival is Malta’s largest alternative music festival and is renowned for bringing the biggest and most talented non-mainstream acts to the island in a celebration of music, life and diversity. There will be over 100 artists, 5 music areas, a camping area, an ethnic market, healing fields, gorgeous world cuisine food stalls, and environmentally-friendly waste management.

There is a wide range of music this year, from ska to blues, reggae, alternative rock, world music, psychedelic trance, techno, acid, house, gypsy, and more – as well as an excellent jamming area.

The festival, which has always been committed to keeping things green, is a pioneer in implementing novel, environmentally friendly waste management from the very first edition, the festival has continually improved its green strategy and strived to find novel ways to increase public awareness of environmental issues.

Those who would like to camp still need to purchase a ticket from – www.earthgarden.com.mt

CLASSIC ROCK ANTHEMS with The BBC Concert Orchestra – July 9th, 2022

“The world-famous BBC Concert Orchestra is bringing an epic evening of the world’s classic rock and pop anthems to the spectacular Granaries in Floriana.

On July 9th, the concert will feature an astonishing 20 number one hit songs and an awe-inspiring countdown to the best selling artists of all time. You will hear classic rock and pop anthems delivering feel good, fall in love, get mad, get sad, that power us through, lift us up and bring us together.

Under the direction of the renowned conductor Mike Dixon, the 60-piece BBC Concert Orchestra, plus dynamic rock band, and cast of outstanding star singers, will perform No 1 classics by The Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, Prince, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, The Beatles, Tina Tuner, Fleetwood Mac, Cher, Elvis – and more! So many number one artists, so many hymns to love and calls to action – but there’s only one sensation who rules them all. Do you know who? Find out in ‘CLASSIC ROCK ANTHEMS’ coming to The Granaries, Floriana on July 9th, 2022.”

For tickets kindly visit: https://bit.ly/classicrockanthemsbbc

Malta Jazz Festival 2022 – July 11th – July 16th, 2022

“Considered by the international jazz community as a ‘true’ jazz festival and a beacon of artistic integrity, the Malta Jazz Festival presents a panorama of jazz music in all its facets. In a climate where jazz festivals increasingly water down their line-ups with non-jazz elements, the Malta Jazz Festival stands out as an event that achieves a perfect balance between the savant and more popular elements of jazz. This year we proudly present another eclectic line up featuring John Scofield « Yankee Go Home », Richard Bona & Alfredo Rodriguez sextet, Joel Ross « Good Vibes », Danny Grissett Trio, Francesco Ciniglio « The Locomotive Suite », YUSAN, Blue Tangerine, Daniele Cordisco quintet featuring Stjepko Gut and Gregory Hutchinson, Clark Tracey & Dominic Galea Legacy Quintet, and Warren Galea trio.”

Isle of MTV Malta 2022 – July 19th, 2022

“Grammy-nominated artist, producer, and global superstar DJ Marshmello will headline Isle of MTV Malta 2022! Now in its 14th year, Europe’s biggest free summer festival, in partnership with VisitMalta, returns to the iconic Il-Fosos Square on July 19th, following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The festival will be followed by Isle of MTV Malta Music Week, a series of club nights and parties across the hottest venues on the island, from July 19th – 24th!”

Glitch Festival – August 13th – August 15th

“Electronic music enthusiasts from all over the world are called to gather at the gates of the mystical House-and-Techno fortress in what promises to be another unmissable adventure on the sun-drenched Mediterranean island of Malta after a 2-year hiatus. From rooftop pool parties to secret cave raves, Boiler Room, boat party mayhem, and the biggest & most exciting line-up Malta has ever seen. This year sees the introduction of an opening concert on Saturday, August 13th, held in a one-off location which will be revealed at a later stage. The main festival on the 14th & 15th will be held at Gianpula Village, framed against the iconic skyline of Malta’s fortified city, Mdina. The fourth and final day will feature sun-soaked boat parties, followed by a closing party.

The main festival will feature 7 stages – from rooftop pool parties to secret cave raves and an intimate Boiler Room stage. This year’s edition enjoys the biggest line-up ever to hit the Maltese Islands. Dancers will be able to lose themselves to the sounds of industry titans such as Ben Klock, Honey Dijon, Nina Kraviz, Amelie Lens, Dax J, Ellen Allien, Fjaak, I Hate Models, Mall Grab, Oscar Mulero & VTSS. The lineup also includes a carefully curated list of hotly sought-after master selectors, live acts & rising stars from Cici, Adiel, Aurora Halal, Ben Sims, Ben UFO, Skee Mask, Yazzus, Boston 168, Etapp Kyle, Fadi Mohem, Hunee, Jennifer Cardini, Job Jobse, Luke Slater, Daria Kolosova, Palms Trax, Ryan Elliott, Vladimir Dubyshkin and more!”

Malta International Arts Festival – June 18th, 2022 – July 3rd, 2022

“The Malta International Arts Festival presents a multidisciplinary arts programme featuring a blend of visual arts projects, dance, theater, and music by local and international artists.”

For more information kindly visit: https://www.festivals.mt/miaf

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious, and military architecture from the ancient, medieval, and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife, and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com. For more information, visit https://www.visitmalta.com/en/home, @visitmalta on Twitter, @VisitMalta on Facebook, and @visitmalta on Instagram.