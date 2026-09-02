Malta’s ancient cities of Mdina and Rabat will glow by candlelight on September 19, inviting visitors into Roman catacombs, historic palaces and archaeological treasures after dark. With live music, thousands of candles and admission to three remarkable sites for just €3, this promises an unforgettable night of history.

History will take on a different glow in Malta this September as thousands of candles transform the ancient streets and museums of Rabat and Mdina for a special night of archaeology, music and after-dark exploration.

Museums by Candlelight returns on Saturday, September 19, for the final edition of Heritage Malta’s 2026 series, opening three major historic attractions from 7 p.m. until midnight. A €3 combo ticket gives visitors admission to the Domvs Romana, St Paul’s Catacombs and the National Museum of Natural History. Heritage Malta members can enter free with advance booking.

The setting adds to the drama. Mdina, Malta’s former capital and famously known as the “Silent City,” is a maze of fortified streets, centuries-old buildings and sweeping views. Just beyond its walls lies Rabat, home to some of the island’s most important archaeological remains.

At the Domvs Romana, candlelight will illuminate remarkably preserved mosaics and artifacts that reveal the luxurious life of a wealthy Roman family nearly 2,000 years ago. The remains are displayed in Malta’s first purpose-built archaeological museum, which opened in 1882. Harpist Laetitia and violinist Stephen Scerri will perform from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

19/09 – Museums by Candlelight Rabat – Combo Ticket – Heritage Malta On Saturday, 19th September 2026, Museums by Candlelight returns to the charming … Continued

The atmosphere becomes darker underground at St Paul’s Catacombs, Malta’s largest complex of interconnected Roman-era underground cemeteries. Used over several centuries, the site provides evidence of burial traditions stretching across the Punic, Roman and Byzantine periods. In 2025, the catacombs became Malta’s first site to receive the European Heritage Label, an EU designation recognizing places with particular significance to European history and culture. Maltese band Skald will perform there from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Inside Mdina’s 18th-century Vilhena Palace, the National Museum of Natural History will offer another kind of journey through time. Its unusual collection includes a mummified Nile crocodile, a fossilized crocodilian head discovered in Gozo, the skull of a false killer whale and a tooth from an extinct giant white shark. Violinist Kathy will provide music throughout the evening.

Malta’s Ancient Cities to Glow by Candlelight for One Magical Night

The celebrations will stretch beyond the museums. The same weekend, Rabat Sacrum will bring additional cultural activities to Rabat, making September 19 an especially lively night for exploring the historic neighboring cities. VisitMalta lists Rabat Sacrum for September 19–20 alongside Museums by Candlelight.

With Roman mosaics glowing in candlelight, music echoing through underground tombs and Mdina’s ancient streets illuminated after dark, the event promises a rare chance to experience thousands of years of Maltese history in a setting far removed from an ordinary museum visit.

Museums by Candlelight: Rabat & Mdina takes place on Saturday, September 19, from 7 p.m. until midnight. Tickets cost €3 and comfortable footwear is recommended for walking between the three sites.