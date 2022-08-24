Muscle Stimulator Market Is Anticipated To Register Around 3.9% CAGR From 2022 To 2032

The global muscle stimulator market was valued at USD 0.6562 billion in 2019. This market is forecast to grow at 3.9% annually within the projected timeframe.

A few respiratory muscle stimulators have been introduced to treat COVID-19. This has had a positive effect on the market. Liberate Medical’s VentFree Respiratory Muscle Stimulator was approved by the FDA in May 2020. The device provides stimulation in a non-invasive manner. Therapy can start as soon as ventilation begins and continue until patients are weaned. This speeds up the ventilation process.

Get a sample of a report to get a comprehensive insight @ https://market.us/report/muscle-stimulator-market/request-sample/

The worldwide muscle stimulator market is expanding due to increased sports popularity, a surge in demand for fitness items, an increase in the elderly population, and an increase in the prevalence of musculoskeletal and neuromuscular illnesses. Furthermore, increased knowledge of electrical muscle stimulation therapies, as well as increased preference for electrical muscle stimulation among physiotherapists, contribute to the growth of the muscle stimulator market.

Growing Demand:

These factors include growing demand for at-home TENS devices and a growing number of immobile patients. You can choose between tabletop and portable TENS units. Portable TENS units are convenient because they are compact and easily clipped onto your belt or pocket. This allows you to have instant access to pain relief, whether you’re at home or abroad. All of the factors discussed above have contributed to segment growth.

Driving Factors:

The worldwide muscle stimulator market is expanding due to increased sports popularity, increased demand for fitness goods, an increase in the number of people, and an increase in the prevalence of muscle and muscle problems.

New technology and a rising number of chronic pain-related instances

Muscle injuries are becoming more common as the population ages.

Market Key Trends:

Market important trends include increased competition and continuous innovation.

The muscle stimulator market is also seeing rapid technological advancement. The manufacturing of preferred scientific gadgets, notably muscle stimulators, is undergoing process adjustments. Active research in the frequencies and energy of electric cutting-edge utilized for muscle stimulation is one of the most recent technical developments. Another trend fueled by the market’s expansion is the shrinking and mobility of muscle stimulator devices.

Market fragmentation and declining profit margins are major market challenges. The growth of low-cost manufacturing economies like China poses a threat to the high-tech sector. The reputation of the muscle stimulator market is under threat due to the proliferation of bogus low-quality devices. There have been reports of burns and skin irritation caused by the inappropriate usage of these low-quality muscle stimulators.

Recent development:

The Muscle Stimulation market is expected to grow steadily from 2019-2028. This can be linked to increasing chronic pain and injuries to the muscles, particularly among seniors.

The global muscle stimulator market has significantly increased in popularity and demand. There has also been an increase in the number of geriatrics, an increase in the prevalence of neuromuscular and musculoskeletal disorders, and an increase in sports. The market for muscle stimulators is also growing due to increased awareness and preference among physiotherapists. The market’s growth is impeded by safety and usage issues, regulatory uncertainty in the U.S., and the availability of other therapies. However, developing wireless portable muscle stimulators will offer lucrative opportunities over the forecast period.

Key Companies:

Omron

Zynex

NeuroMetrix

DJO Global

RS Medical

Segmentation:

Type:

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices

Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices

Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices

Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES/EMS) Devices

Other

Application:

Hospitals

Sports Clinics

Home Care Units

Physiotherapy Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key questions:

● What is the market value for Muscle Stimulator Market Report?

● Which year was the base year in the Muscle stimulator Market report?

What is the market share of the main suppliers in the Global Muscle Stimulator Market?

● What companies are the leaders in Muscle Stimulator Market market share?

● Is the Muscle Stimulator Market profiled in this report?

Related Report:

Global Electric Muscle Stimulators Market Production Analysis, Business Growth by 2031

Conventional and Alternative Pain Treatment Market To Exhibit a Lucrative CAGR By 2031

Global Electromagnetic Therapy Device Market Enhancement, Growth, Demand and Developments by 2031

Global Deep Muscle Stimulator Market Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2022-2031

About Market.us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth research and analysis. This company has been proving itself as a leading consulting and customized market researcher and a highly-respected syndicated market research report provider.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Market.us (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News