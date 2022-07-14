Mozambique’s Kisawa Sanctuary announces new executives

Kisawa Sanctuary on Benguerre Island offers its guests the utmost privacy across five kilometers of Indian Ocean coastline

Kisawa Sanctuary, located on Benguerra Island in Mozambique, is delighted to announce two key executive appointments: Mathias Gerds as General Manager and Silvia Manganaro as Director of Sales and Marketing.

With over 20-years leadership experience representing some of the world’s most iconic hotel brands, Mathias Gerds will lead the Kisawa Sanctuary team – strengthening the resort’s commitment to building a bond between people and place, life and land. Originally from Germany, Mathias’ portfolio spans Asia, Europe and the CIS and with it, a world-class collection of properties. His brand experience includes the Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and Kempinski Hotels.

Mathias has ambitious plans for growth, “I’ve already been impressed by the level of personalized luxury and detailed attention to the guest experience at Kisawa. In addition to the resort’s roots in Mozambican culture and sustainability, I find this new role incredibly rewarding.”