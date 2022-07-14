African Tourism Board Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination Hospitality Industry Mozambique News People Press Statement Resorts Responsible Sustainable Theme Parks Tourism Travel Wire News

Mozambique’s Kisawa Sanctuary announces new executives

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
4 min read
Kisawa Sanctuary announces new executives
Kisawa Sanctuary announces new executives
Written by Harry Johnson

Kisawa Sanctuary on Benguerre Island offers its guests the utmost privacy across five kilometers of Indian Ocean coastline

Kisawa Sanctuary, located on Benguerra Island in Mozambique, is delighted to announce two key executive appointments: Mathias Gerds as General Manager and Silvia Manganaro as Director of Sales and Marketing.

IMPORTANT 

  • If you represent the company featured in this article and like to make it available also to non-premium readers free of charge  please click here 

With over 20-years leadership experience representing some of the world’s most iconic hotel brands, Mathias Gerds will lead the Kisawa Sanctuary team – strengthening the resort’s commitment to building a bond between people and place, life and land. Originally from Germany, Mathias’ portfolio spans Asia, Europe and the CIS and with it, a world-class collection of properties. His brand experience includes the Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and Kempinski Hotels.

Mathias has ambitious plans for growth, “I’ve already been impressed by the level of personalized luxury and detailed attention to the guest experience at Kisawa. In addition to the resort’s roots in Mozambican culture and sustainability, I find this new role incredibly rewarding.”     

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | |

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly