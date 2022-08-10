Moving abroad? Here’s what to do

With travel and overseas relocation back on the cards and more popular than ever, William Russell has provided their expert insight into keeping relocation costs low and excitement high when moving abroad.

Marketing Director at William Russell, William Cooper, says there has never been a better time to relocate in 2022:

“As the world becomes smaller and better connected, there’s greater scope for companies to expand across the globe. Economies are becoming increasingly international, and the work-from-anywhere culture is unlocking new potential. There has never been a better time to think about starting a new life and relocating – whether for work or personal reasons.

Moving abroad can provide you with a priceless new outlook on life, whether you’re from a small town or a big city. Learning about other people’s cultures, mentalities, and approaches to life will fortify your personal values and broaden your worldviews. Not only that, but an average of 74% of expats increase their income in their new country, meaning that you could give your family the life you’ve always dreamed of, experience bucket-lists activities whilst earning more. You could also open a window of opportunity for your little ones, as they could receive a more diverse education, learn a new language and will become more versatile in this new environment.

Wherever you decide to move, just make sure you are prepared, whether it is paperwork, housing or insurance. As global healthcare costs go up, insurance becomes ever more important, but the cost of providing health cover also increases. However, there are a few options you can consider. Shop around and compare your options for the most competitive deal, making sure your policy meets all of your needs. Also, consider the fact that pre-existing conditions may not be covered. You may also be able to change the level of your cover, for example, the level of plan, optional benefits or excess levels. Talk to your insurer to find out more about your level of cover.”

Experts at William Russell have revealed their top 10 tips on how to cut costs and stress when relocating or travelling overseas so you can spend more on having fun:

1 – Get everything sorted before your arrival

Finding a new job, putting the deposit down on a rental property, or opening a bank account is stressful. Doing as much of the paperwork as you can before moving will help ensure you don’t waste money when you arrive.

2 – Work as a team

During your initial relocation period, you may need to travel back and forth between your current and future home. It can pay to formulate a plan with family, friends or other expats looking to relocate so that the least number of people travel between destinations.

3 – Choose the best time to move

There are peak seasons for relocating. Look at the times of year that have stronger seasonal housing markets, such as the end of the school year. Any significant national holidays in the place you’re moving to, such as Chinese New Year or Thanksgiving, should be avoided.

4 – Draw up a budget plan

Making a budget and sticking to it is a simple method to optimise your expenditures. Allowances for exploring your neighbourhood and socialising, as well as housekeeping expenditures and food bills can allow you to make required savings.

5 – Consider where you live

Although housing costs may not be the cheapest everywhere, consider the logistics of establishing your new home. If you want to develop an active social life, the expense of taxis to the city centre may outweigh the savings from living further out.

6 – Use local movers, share a container or sell your furniture and buy again locally

Combining your shipment with others and using the groupage approach will save money on shipping. Once you’re there, contact a local haulier for the best local rates and the added peace of mind that someone knows your new home better than you do.

7 – Set up a local bank account

Setting up an international bank account before moving can prevent you from paying high international transfer fees if you have one in addition to a local bank account. A local bank account will also allow you to easily access your money upon arrival.

8 – Get to know your local area

Locals have the strongest grasp of their city, as well as crucial money-saving advice. Discovering the top local food markets, as well as finding reasonable restaurants and shops, will help you save money in the long term.

9 – Take advantage of your local embassy

When applying for residency in a new country, you may have to visit an embassy to fill in paperwork. It may be cheaper (and faster) to do this in your own country.

10 – Research health insurance

Depending on the country you are relocating to, international healthcare costs can be exceedingly high. Finding medical and health insurance such as William Russell can avoid exorbitant bills.

