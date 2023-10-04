Hotel News Australia Travel eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Kilo of Kindness Global Campaign

by Harry Johnson
Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne on Spencer and Mövenpick Hotel Hobart are again taking part in the annual charitable Kilo of Kindness campaign launched by Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts for the month of October, and invite guests, visitors, and members of their local communities to bring in one or more kilos of pre-loved and soon-to-be-loved donations.

This year, Mövenpick’s Kilo of Kindness aims to gather 25,000 kilos of donations, across 77 participating Mövenpick hotels around the world – more destinations than ever before.

Achieving this year’s goal will bring the added excitement of surpassing an amazing milestone of 100,000 kilos donated since the campaign began in 2015. The power of kindness can transform moments – and lives.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

