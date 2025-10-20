Mövenpick and Mövenpick Living Becomes Also Nigerian

Accor is bringing its signature Swiss-inspired hospitality to Nigeria’s vibrant capital with the upcoming Mövenpick and Mövenpick Living Abuja, a destination set to redefine the business, leisure, and long-stay experience in West Africa.

Set to open in Q1 2026, the dual-branded property will rise in Abuja’s Central Business District, just 30 minutes from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

“We are proud to continue expanding our presence in West Africa, a market full of potential,” said Maya Ziade, Chief Development Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division for Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor. “This signing reinforces our commitment to Nigeria and the broader African market and brings the Mövenpick Living concept to the country for the very first time—offering a new level of flexibility and comfort to long-stay guests.”