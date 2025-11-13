Mountain Tourism: Integration of Culture, Tourism, and Sports Presents a High Quality of Life

The International Conference of Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports 2025 kicked off in Guiyang City, Guizhou Province, with the continued theme “Integration of Culture, Tourism and Sports Presents a High Quality Life.” The event brought together around 350 participants from 30 countries and regions, highlighting Guizhou’s growing role as a hub for sustainable mountain tourism development.

Over several days, delegates took part in a series of major events, including the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA) Annual Conference, the International Mountain Tourism Promotion Conference (IMTPC), a field trip to Guizhou’s scenic mountain destinations, and the “Bank of Guizhou – Mountain Culture, Tourism and Outdoor Sport Equipment Exhibition.”

At the opening ceremony, Dominique de Villepin, IMTA Chairman and former French Prime Minister, delivered remarks alongside Lu Yongzheng, Director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee; Zhu Shanzhong, UN Tourism Ambassador; and Mansour Chaya, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of Lebanon in China.

During the conference, IMTA signed Memoranda of Cooperation with the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Everest Alliance Nepal, and the Department of Culture and Tourism of Hubei Province, strengthening international collaboration in mountain tourism. A special publication titled Innovation in Mountain Tourism and Community Co-development was also unveiled.

Nepal Shines at IMTA & MTOS 2025 in China: Mundum Trail Recognized, Nepal’s Presentation Wins Global Praise – Artha Pranali Kathmandu .The Nepal Association of Tour & Travel Agents (NATTA) successfully represented Nepal at the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA) Annual Conference and the International Conference of Mountain Tourism & Outdoor Sports (MTOS 2025) held from 11–13 November 2025 in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, China. The conference, themed “Integration of Culture, Sports and Tourism for a […]

The event recognized eight “World Famous Tourism Mountains” and six “International Mountain Hiking Tourism Demonstration Routes”, and welcomed 15 new members into IMTA.

In the afternoon, the IMTPC convened under the theme “Promote Mountain Prosperity and Create Shared Brilliance.” Key speakers included Liu Zhaohui, IMTA Vice Chairman, and Giorgio Grussu, Project Coordinator of the FAO’s Mountain Partnership Secretariat. Peter Semone, PATA Chairman, presented a research report on strategies to boost Guizhou’s inbound tourism in the Asia-Pacific market, while Yang Xiangdong, Director of Guizhou’s Department of Culture and Tourism, showcased the province’s natural and cultural attractions. Representatives from five other countries also shared success stories in mountain tourism development.

Meanwhile, the “Bank of Guizhou – Mountain Culture, Tourism and Outdoor Sport Equipment Exhibition” opened to the public, featuring the latest innovations in tourism gear and outdoor technology. The photography exhibition “Life Amid the Earth’s Folds” offered visitors a visual journey through the ecological and cultural richness of mountain communities.

The conference concluded with a field trip to Guizhou’s mountain destinations, including the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, a landmark example of the province’s integration of infrastructure and tourism development.