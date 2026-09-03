A fire broke out in Mount Kilimanjaro National Park near Tanzania’s border with Kenya, triggering an emergency firefighting operation. No injuries have been reported, and climbing activities continue normally. Authorities are investigating the cause as teams work to contain the blaze at one of Africa’s most important tourism landmarks.

A fire broke out Thursday afternoon in Mount Kilimanjaro National Park in northern Tanzania, prompting an ongoing firefighting operation near the Tanzania-Kenya border, Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) said.

The fire was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time on September 3 in the Kikererwa area, near Rombo District in Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro Region.

No injuries have been reported, according to Catherine Mbena, TANAPA assistant conservation commissioner and head of corporate communications.

TANAPA said it immediately deployed firefighters from its Conservation Force, working alongside conservation and tourism stakeholders and residents of neighboring villages.

“Efforts to contain the fire are ongoing,” Ms. Mbena said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. TANAPA said an investigation was underway in cooperation with relevant security and law-enforcement authorities.

Visitors Continue to Climb

Despite the fire, TANAPA said tourism activities on Mount Kilimanjaro were continuing as normal and established climbing routes had not been disrupted.

The authority said it was closely monitoring the situation and taking measures to protect visitors, employees, neighboring communities and the park’s natural resources.

“The safety and security of visitors, staff, neighbouring communities and the protection of the Park’s natural resources remain TANAPA’s highest priorities,” Ms. Mbena said.

An eyewitness reported seeing smoke rising from the affected area as firefighting teams and local residents mobilized.

At 5,895 meters above sea level, Mount Kilimanjaro is Africa’s highest mountain and one of Tanzania’s most important international tourism attractions.

Key Tourism Asset

Kilimanjaro attracts an estimated 56,000 climbers annually and has been estimated to generate about $50 million in tourism revenue each year.

Research on tourism spending in northern Tanzania has also highlighted the mountain’s importance to surrounding communities, where climbing tourism supports guides, porters, cooks, accommodation providers, transport operators and food suppliers.

A study by SNV found that approximately 28 percent of revenue generated by Kilimanjaro climbing reached poorer communities, demonstrating the mountain’s importance not only as a conservation asset but also as a source of local livelihoods.

For now, firefighting efforts remain concentrated in the Kikererwa area. TANAPA said tourism elsewhere on the mountain continues normally and that further official updates will be issued as necessary.