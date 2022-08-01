The Grand Canyon earns an impressive 8.22/10 US popularity score, making it a must-see attraction for tourists visiting the US

The United States of America is well known for numerous famous tourist attractions, but which attractions are the most popular and most loved?

To find out, travel experts analyzed over 1,000 attractions across the US on their annual Google searches and Tripadvisor review scores, to reveal the most popular and the highest-rated in the US.

The most popular tourist attractions in the USA

Grand Canyon, AZ – Annual Google Search Volume – 14,380,000, Tripadvisor Review Score – 5.0, Instagram Hashtags – 4151689, TikTok Views (Millions) – 317.7, US Popularity Rating /10 – 8.22 Times Square, NY – Annual Google Search Volume – 10,342,000, Tripadvisor Review Score – 4.5, Instagram Hashtags – 4765703, TikTok Views (Millions) – 1800, US Popularity Rating /10 – 7.20 Niagara Falls, NY – Annual Google Search Volume – 15,053,000, Tripadvisor Review Score – 4.5, Instagram Hashtags – 3434379, TikTok Views (Millions) – 623.5, US Popularity Rating /10 – 7.14 Glacier National Park, MT – Annual Google Search Volume – 6,357,000, Tripadvisor Review Score – 5.0, Instagram Hashtags – 973833, TikTok Views (Millions) – 263.8, US Popularity Rating /10 – 7.04 Yellowstone National Park, ID – Annual Google Search Volume – 10,204,000, Tripadvisor Review Score – 5.0, Instagram Hashtags – 1134121, TikTok Views (Millions) – 114.9, US Popularity Rating /10 – 6.99 Walt Disney World, FL – Annual Google Search Volume – 7,115,000, Tripadvisor Review Score – 4.5, Instagram Hashtags – 9372068, TikTok Views (Millions) – 1800, US Popularity Rating /10 – 6.89 Myrtle Beach, SC – Annual Google Search Volume – 9,753,000, Tripadvisor Review Score – 4.5, Instagram Hashtags – 2820233, TikTok Views (Millions) – 1200, US Popularity Rating /10 – 6.79 Lake Tahoe, CA – Annual Google Search Volume – 9,238,000, Tripadvisor Review Score – 4.5, Instagram Hashtags – 2836916, TikTok Views (Millions) – 486.7, US Popularity Rating /10 – 6.63 Universal Studios Hollywood, CA – Annual Google Search Volume – 10,548,000, Tripadvisor Review Score – 4.5, Instagram Hashtags – 711363, TikTok Views (Millions) – 926.8, US Popularity Rating /10 – 6.58 Statue of Liberty, NY – Annual Google Search Volume – 12,086,000, Tripadvisor Review Score – 4.5, Instagram Hashtags – 2170604, TikTok Views (Millions) – 226.8, US Popularity Rating /10 – 6.43

The most popular tourist attraction in the USA with a popularity score of 8.22 is the Grand Canyon, located in the state of Arizona.

The geological phenomenon has received well over 14 million searches in the last year, as well as a perfect 5/5 Tripadvisor rating. The Grand Canyon earns an impressive 8.22/10 US popularity score, making it a must-see attraction for tourists visiting the US.

In second place is New York’s Grand Times Square with over 10 million annual Google searches, 4.7 million hashtags on Instagram, and a whopping 1.8 billion views on TikTok. Times Square earns an overall popularity rating of 7.2/10.

The third most popular attraction in the US is Niagra Fall, New York, which saw over 15 million Google searches over the last year alongside 3.4 million Instagram hashtags and 620 million TikTok views. Niagara Falls earns a 7.14/10 popularity rating.

Glacier National Park ranks as the fourth most popular attraction in the US. The National Park, situated in Montana, saw over 6 million Google searches over the last 12 months and also earned a 5/5 Tripadvisor review score.

Aptly named, Glacier National Park is filled with glacier-carved peaks and valleys running through Montana’s Rocky Mountains along the Canadian border. A haven for walkers and backpackers, Glacier National Park offers 700 miles of hiking trails and endless photography opportunities.

Runner-up for America’s most popular attraction is Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone National Park earns a respectable 5/5 on Tripadvisor and received over 10 million searches on Google over the last year.

The National Park covers 2.2 million acres across Wyoming. A volcanic hot spot, Yellowstone contains about half of the world’s active geysers, including the most famous, Old Faithful.