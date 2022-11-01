Most popular natural landmarks in US and the world

When it comes to international landmarks Americans would most like to visit, the Galápagos Islands ranked at the top of travelers’ wish lists.

From the mystical Appalachian Trail which runs through the east, to the natural phenomenon that is Mississippi’s Petrified Forest, and the esteemed Grand Canyon, the US has volumes to offer when it comes to exploring natural sites and landmarks.

3,113 Americans were polled on which local natural landmarks they would most like to visit. It was revealed that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which lies on the border of North Carolina and Tennessee, is the natural landmark most people would like to tick off their bucket list. Unsurprisingly, this destination is the most visited national park in America, having attracted more than 14.1 million visitors in 2021 alone. It’s no wonder so many others aspire to join the visitor’s book and witness the sprawling natural landscape, along with its year-round wildflower blooms, abundant rivers, waterfalls and forests.

In 2nd place, Niagara Falls emerged as one of the most popular natural landmarks, which is located on the Niagara River. At the Observation Tower at Prospect Point in the Niagara Falls State Park, visitors can behold a natural spectacle: a view of all three waterfalls.

Located in Belleview, Missouri, Elephant Rocks State Park is a geologic reserve and recreation area, and it emerged in 3rd place. It is named for a row of large granite boulders, resembling a train of elephants.

The top 10 natural landmarks Americans would most like to visit:

1. Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains National Park

2. New York’s Niagara Falls

3. Missouri’s Elephant Rocks

4. Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park

5. California’s Redwood National and State Parks

6. Hawaii’s Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park

7. Hawaii’s Hanauma Bay

8. Iowa’s Pikes Peak State Park

9. Arizona’s The Grand Canyon

10. Hawaii’s Waikīkī Beach

The top 10 states’ share of most popular landmarks:

1. Hawaii 38%

2. Tennessee 34%

3. California 30%

4. New York 28%

5. Missouri 27%

6. Wyoming 26%

7 . Maryland 24%

8. Florida 24%

9. Kentucky 24%

10. Nevada 23%

When it comes to international landmarks Americans would most like to visit, the Galápagos Islands ranked at the top of travelers’ wish lists. Six hundred miles off the coast of Ecuador, born of volcanic eruptions, the Galapagos islands are home to over 2,000 species of animals including the giant tortoise, penguins, marine iguanas, sea lions, and the flightless cormorant to name a few. Inspiration to Charles Darwin’s evolutionary theory, this destination is one of the most magical and biodiverse locations in the world.

In second place came Australia’s Great Barrier Reef – on the North-East coast of Australia the reef is home to 400 types of coral, complex coral reef shoals, and 1500 species of fish.

The third most sought-after international location was Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland. Giant’s Causeway is located at the foot of a basalt cliff, along the coast of the Antrim Plateau. This natural wonder consists of 40,000 interlocking basalt columns which are said to be the result of an ancient volcanic fissure eruption.

The top 10 international landmarks Americans would most like to visit:

1. The Galápagos Islands

2. The Great Barrier Reef, Australia

3. Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland

4. Victoria Falls, Southern Africa

5. Paricutin, Mexico

6. Uluru, Australia

7. The Amazon River, South America

8. The Indonesian Islands

9. The Mekong River, Asia

10. Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

