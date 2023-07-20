Most Brits Rue Brexit and Want Back in EU Now

One in five United Kingdom citizens who voted for Brexit in 2016 would now vote to remain in the European Union.

According to the latest survey, 51% of UK citizens are in favor of re-establishing ties with the EU, with only 32% saying that they still support the 2016 vote to leave.

This week’s YouGov survey shows that majority of Britons would vote to rejoin the European Union (EU) if a second referendum on UK’s exit from the EU was to be held now.

Some 57 percent of British citizens now say that the United Kingdom made the wrong choice in the 2016 poll, with one in five people who voted to leave then would now vote to remain in the European Union.

This is the highest-tallied figure of anti-Brexit sentiment recorded among the Brits to date, with the percentage of people seeking a reunion with Brussels having risen by 11 points since 2021, when London formally withdrew from the bloc.

Seven years after the referendum on UK’s exit from the European Union, many of the economic benefits promised by its most fervent Brexit advocates have failed to materialize. The UK remains in the iron grips of a cost-of-living crisis, while recent inflation figures have shown rises at a faster pace compared to other major European countries.

UK travelers meanwhile continue to experience extended delays and longer lines at European airports, primarily due to harsh European Union border controls. Food prices in the UK have also risen due to supply chain logistical issues, as well as a reduction in the availability of migrant workers.

A UK trade deal with the United States, championed as one of the major economic benefits of Brexit, also remains out of reach despite Prime Minister Rishi Sunak formalizing the so-called ‘Atlantic Declaration’ with current US administration in Washington last month.