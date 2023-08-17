Moscow Domodedovo Airport Expands Entrance Inspection Area

The capacity of Moscow Domodedovo Airport terminal’s entrance groups has increased by 20% due to an increase in the number of inspection channels. Now passengers and guests of the airport can use 5 entrance groups to the terminal complex

Moscow Domodedovo Airport uses a new generation of X-ray television introscopes, which are installed at security checkpoints at the entrance to the terminal building.

This is an advanced two-course system for baggage and hand luggage inspection, which has an intelligent program for automated detection of liquid and solid explosives.