Airport News Newsletter Russia Travel Short News Tourism Transportation News Travel Technology News

Moscow Domodedovo Airport Expands Entrance Inspection Area

Add Comment
59 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

The capacity of Moscow Domodedovo Airport terminal’s entrance groups has increased by 20% due to an increase in the number of inspection channels. Now passengers and guests of the airport can use 5 entrance groups to the terminal complex

Moscow Domodedovo Airport uses a new generation of X-ray television introscopes, which are installed at security checkpoints at the entrance to the terminal building.

This is an advanced two-course system for baggage and hand luggage inspection, which has an intelligent program for automated detection of liquid and solid explosives.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly