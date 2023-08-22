Morrison Hotel Gallery Names New CEO

Morrison Hotel Gallery announced Adam Block has been named as its new CEO along with Scott Pascucci, former CEO of Concord, as Executive Chairman.

Prior to joining Morrison Hotel Gallery, Block was the Global Head of Catalog Music at Amazon Music. He is also a co-founder and partner in Jazz Is Dead, a modern music company based in Los Angeles, and was President of Legacy Recordings. Block was instrumental in the launch of PopMarket, an early Direct-to-Customer initiative and Certified, the first catalog-label led social media initiative dedicated to the celebration of hip hop. Block also has experience in music, film and television, having executive produced and/or been intimately involved in projects including Show Me The Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall, Paul Simon’s Under African Skies, Searching for Sugar Man, Ken Burns’ Jazz and Ken Burns’ Blues, the stunning American Epic series as well as its Grammy-winning soundtrack.