Home>>News Center>>World Travel News>>Morocco Travel>>Morocco Earthquake Puts Marrakech in the Tourism Spotlight, there is more
Morocco Travel Destination News eTurboNews | eTN News Update Safer Travel Tourism

Morocco Earthquake Puts Marrakech in the Tourism Spotlight, there is more

Add Comment
20 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
3 min read
morocco earthquake, Morocco Earthquake Puts Marrakech in the Tourism Spotlight, there is more, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

640 dead and climbing. The quake hit 75km west of Marrakech, the fourth-largest city in Morocco – and a major travel and tourism destination.

SAFETY & TOURISM click here

The Morocco Earthquake was not known to this visitor who landed at the airport in Marrakech. He said :

My flight landed 20 min after the earthquake, welcomed by a deserted airport with big glass commercials fallen on the floor with glass scattered all around, no immigration staff in place and the hotel transfer fled the scene.

It took me one hour before I knew it was an earthquake that caused all this. At the hotel we were asked to sleep outside, I picked a sunbed next to the swimming pool. All in all, things seem OK here, some ambulances can be heard, but few visual damage.

Outside the resort area, this may be a different picture.

morocco earthquake, Morocco Earthquake Puts Marrakech in the Tourism Spotlight, there is more, eTurboNews | eTN
The pool at a Marrakesh hotel tourists leaving their rooms.

Other social media postings by tourists in Marrakesh say:

The UNESCO-listed old town has been badly damaged.

See more

The interior ministry confirmed the collapse of a number of buildings and houses in many Moroccan provinces due to the earthquake.

The earthquake took place a little before 11:14 p.m. on Friday, leaving millions of Moroccans and visitors in a state of panic.

According to Morocco worldwide news videos and pictures of the damages caused by the earthquake, particularly in the Marrakech region have been circulating online. Local authorities including security services are mobilizing all resources to provide necessary aid to people affected while collecting more data on the damages caused by the earthquake.

Marrakesh is one of the busiest tourist cities in Africa. With hundreds of hotels, this city is packed with travelers from Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Morocco earthquake had a 6.8 strength and a recorded epic center 78 km from Marrakesh in the Atlas mountains. This is terrible for the UNESCO-protected ancient city, thousands of merchants hundreds of hotels, and of course visitors.

More than 600 people are already confirmed dead less than 10 hours after the quake, and this number is expected to climb drastically.

Tourists in Marrakesh left the hotels, and are camping outside in the open to escape after shocks.

However, the good news for Marrakesh is, that the center of the quake is in the surrounding Atlas mountain region. Day tours from Marrakesh to the Atlas mountains are popular. The earthquake struck in the middle of the night, so day tours were no longer in session.

morocco earthquake, Morocco Earthquake Puts Marrakech in the Tourism Spotlight, there is more, eTurboNews | eTN

Currently, 13 people are confirmed dead in Marrakesh. Every news outlet in the world is concentrating on this city, but the real damage, the larger number of victims will be in the cut-off mountain villages of Atlas Mountain.

morocco earthquake, Morocco Earthquake Puts Marrakech in the Tourism Spotlight, there is more, eTurboNews | eTN
The photo was taken before the earthquake.

People in Marrakesh are in a state of shock, some buildings were destroyed but overall almost everyone is okay.

morocco earthquake, Morocco Earthquake Puts Marrakech in the Tourism Spotlight, there is more, eTurboNews | eTN

According to latest number the latest number of deaths confirmed by region/ province:

  • 290 Al Haouz
  • 190 Taroudant
  • 89 Chichaoua
  • 30 Quarazate
  • 13 Marrakesh
  • 11 Axial
  • 5 Agadir
  • 3 Casablanca
  • 1 El Youssoufia

Al Haouz includes a mountain region south of Marrakesh and east of the center of the quake. The region Taroudant is the mountain region west of Marrakesh. The situation is unclear, there is no communication at this time.

Many mountain regions are inaccessible. This is where the real disaster is hidden. The true extent of this earthquake will not come to light for another few days.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x