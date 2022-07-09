Morocco announces new e-visa to boost tourism recovery

New Moroccan visa procedure was established in order “to improve, simplify and modernize consular services”

Morocco announced that new ‘Access Maroc’ online portal will be launched tomorrow to facilitate issuance of electronic visas (e-visas) to the citizens of 49 countries.

New electronic visas will allow foreign tourists to stay in Morocco for up to 30 days in one go.

Electronic visa will also be valid for a period of 180 days after it has been issued.

‘Access Maroc’ portal will also allow prospective tourists to acquire “express” visas within 24 hours prior to entering the North African country, while the standard waiting time would be 72 hours.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Residing Abroad, the new protocol was established in order “to improve, simplify and modernize consular services”.

New procedure will also serve as a viable and more convenient alternative to obtaining physical visas from Moroccan embassy or a consulate abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Residing Abroad clarified that the issuance of visas under new protocol will be divided into few sub-categories.

Residents of the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Japan and Australia will benefit from a 180-day stay when obtaining the visa.

Meanwhile, foreign Schengen visa holders will be able obtain Moroccan visas valid for a period of 90 days.