More South Western Railway Direct London Services

South Western Railway (SWR) announced that it will increase the number of direct, weekday services to and from London Waterloo on the West of England Line in December.

SWR is introducing a new timetable from Sunday, December 10 that will see ten services on the West of England Line extended to and from London Waterloo on weekdays.

There will be more services to Basingstoke while Salisbury and Andover will once again see two trains per hour to and from London Waterloo, with off-peak direct services restored to Overton, Whitchurch and Grateley.

Two services will be extended to London Waterloo from East Devon, providing customers between Honiton and Basingstoke with two, and customers between Exeter and Honiton with one, additional direct service to the capital.

Customers traveling to Yeovil will also see an uplift in direct services.