More Qatar Airways US, Europe, Asia Flights for Winter Holiday Season

Just in time for the winter holiday season, Qatar Airways announced new increased flight frequencies withing its global network.

Travelers planning to relax on white-sand beaches or discover a vibrant new city now have more options when booking their travels with increased connectivity to Amsterdam, Bangkok, Barcelona, Belgrade and Miami, through Qatar Airways’ Doha hub – Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “Qatar Airways…is proud to announce its expanded flight frequencies to its ever-growing network, and we look forward to seeing our passengers enjoy greater connectivity across the globe via our home hub, Hamad International Airport, starting this winter season.”

Qatar Airways network increases:

Bangkok – from 35 weekly to 38 weekly effective 15 December 2023.

Amsterdam – from 10 weekly to 14 weekly effective 16 December 2023.

Belgrade – from 7 weekly to 10 weekly effective 23 December 2023.

Barcelona – from 18 weekly to 21 weekly effective 01 January 2024.

Miami – from 7 weekly to 10 weekly effective 13 January 2024.

The expanded array of flight options across a global network of over 170 exciting destinations enable seamless connectivity through the award-winning Hamad International Airport in Doha. From the luxurious departure lounge to the oasis-styled Orchard, Hamad International Airport is the epitome of modern elegance. It is one of the few Middle Eastern hubs to connect with all six continents, putting it at the very heart of international air transport.

Now is the perfect time to plan your next holiday and discover unique cities like Amsterdam with a laid-back atmosphere and a vibrant tourist scene. Sample Miami’s sizzling nightlife, long, white beaches and luxury boat trips or book a flight to Bangkok with Qatar Airways and you’ll arrive at one of the world’s most exciting and popular destinations with plenty of charm and character. A cultural epicentre for southern Europe, Barcelona is an eclectic location that is full of interest and Belgrade, which means “White City”, is the capital of Serbia and a steadily growing tourist magnet. Book a flight ticket to any of these amazing destinations and discover a world of possibilities this winter season.