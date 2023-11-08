More Florida Winter Flights Than Ever in United Airlines

United Airlines announced that it is growing its Florida winter schedule by nearly 20% compared to last winter with more flights to popular sun destinations including Miami, Tampa and Orlando and by flying larger planes with more seats.

According to new search and booking data from United Airlines website, Miami and Orlando are two of the top five most-searched domestic travel destinations this winter.

Honolulu, Cancun and Las Vegas round out the top five most-searched destinations from November 1 to March 31.

With demand for travel to Florida this winter up significantly compared to last year, United is flying larger aircraft that give customers more options on how they choose to fly with the airline. Reinforcing the airline’s United Next strategy, customers are able to customize their travel journey more than ever before.

United plans to increase the number of flights it operates between key routes including Chicago-Fort Myers, Denver-Fort Lauderdale, and Chicago-Miami. United will fly the Boeing 777 aircraft between Chicago and Orlando, which offers more than double the seats of a narrowbody aircraft.

It’s also never been easier to reach the southernmost point in Florida on United; starting on November 28, the airline will fly Boeing 737-700 aircraft to Key West International Airport (EYW) for the first time in the company’s history. Nonstop routes will include Newark/New York, Washington Dulles, Houston, and Chicago O’Hare.