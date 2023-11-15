More Athens and Larnaca Flights from Bahrain on Gulf Air

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the increase in flight frequencies to Athens and Larnaca in order to give its European operations a boost.

Gulf Air will be expanding its schedule to and from Athens with 10 weekly flights effective December 17, and to and from Larnaca with 3 weekly flights effective December 20.

Gulf Air’s upgraded services will offer convenience and connectivity to passengers traveling to and from Bahrain and connecting to onward destinations within the airline’s global network.

Gulf Air has been operating a strong network of direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Hellenic Republic since 1980, as well as operating direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Cyprus since 1982. The airline’s network in both Athens and Larnaca significantly feeds into the airline’s global network.

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950 and operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East.