Airline News Airport News Aviation News Bahrain Travel Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN feeds Greece Travel News Update Rebuilding Travel Responsible Travel News Safer Travel Tourism Transportation News Travel Wire News

More Athens and Larnaca Flights from Bahrain on Gulf Air

Add Comment
1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, More Athens and Larnaca Flights from Bahrain on Gulf Air, eTurboNews | eTN
More Athens and Larnaca Flights from Bahrain on Gulf Air
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Gulf Air will be expanding its schedule to and from Athens with 10 weekly flights effective December 17, and to and from Larnaca with 3 weekly flights effective December 20.

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the increase in flight frequencies to Athens and Larnaca in order to give its European operations a boost.

Gulf Air will be expanding its schedule to and from Athens with 10 weekly flights effective December 17, and to and from Larnaca with 3 weekly flights effective December 20.

Gulf Air’s upgraded services will offer convenience and connectivity to passengers traveling to and from Bahrain and connecting to onward destinations within the airline’s global network.

Click to join World Tourism Network TODAY and receive 1 month FREE advertising or press release posting on eTurboNews! (for Business Members & Tourism Boards)

Gulf Air has been operating a strong network of direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Hellenic Republic since 1980, as well as operating direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Cyprus since 1982. The airline’s network in both Athens and Larnaca significantly feeds into the airline’s global network.

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950 and operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing