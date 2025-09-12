More Airlines, More Access: Seychelles Expands Global Connectivity with Returning and New Partners

Tourism Seychelles is set to welcome several international airlines to the islands ahead of the 2025–2026 travel season. The return of Turkish Airlines, Edelweiss, and Condor, alongside the launch of Discover Airlines, will bring additional capacity and flexibility for visitors while complementing the network of long-standing airline partners already serving Seychelles.

Edelweiss will resume seasonal direct flights from Zurich on 27 September through May 2026. Turkish Airlines will operate from November 2025 to March 2026, increasing frequency from three to four weekly flights between Istanbul and Mahé. Condor will reinstate its services from Germany starting on 19 September 2025 and, notably, has extended its operations to Seychelles until 15 May 2026, offering travellers more opportunities to reach the islands. Discover Airlines will begin its inaugural services to Seychelles on 25 October 2025 with 2 flights per week, further broadening access from Europe.

These developments enhance an already robust global network.. Seychelles remains well connected through frequent services from the Middle East with Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad Airways/Air Seychelles via Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi. From Asia, IndiGo links Seychelles with Mumbai, while African partners such as Ethiopian Airlines and Kenya Airways provide regional access. The national carrier, Air Seychelles, continues to complement this network with its own international routes, including seasonal services to destinations such as Tel Aviv, Mauritius, Johannesburg, and Colombo.

Reflecting on these achievements, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing within the Tourism Department, stated:

“We are delighted to welcome back Turkish Airlines, Edelweiss, and Condor, and to celebrate the arrival of Discover Airlines. These additional services strengthen the excellent network already provided by our long-standing partners across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Reliable air connectivity is vital for our tourism industry, and with this growing mix of established and new routes, Seychelles is positioned as an accessible and attractive destination for travellers worldwide. We are grateful to all our airline partners for their continued trust and commitment.”

With expanded services from both established and new carriers, visitors from Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and beyond can enjoy greater convenience and choice when traveling to Seychelles. These collective efforts reinforce the destination’s status as a globally accessible hub in the Indian Ocean.

