Montenegro and Kazakhstan now eye to eye in Tourism

2 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Montenegro and the Republic of Kazakhstan have very good and friendly relations – and it shows.

Both countries are ready for their further strengthening, especially in the field of economy. 26 July 2006 – The Republic of Kazakhstan recognized Montenegro as a sovereign country.

Tourism is big business in both countries, and connecting Montenegro and Kazakhstan to attract business and visitors is welcoming news, specifically in the small country of Kazakhstan.

Air Astana is the national airline carrier for Kazakhstan. This airline is about to start its new non stop service between Podgorica, Montenegro’s capital, to Nur-Sultan, the capital city of Kazakhstan.

Nur-Sultan, previously known as Astana, is the capital city of Kazakhstan. The city acquired its present name on 23 March 2019, following a unanimous vote in Kazakhstan’s parliament. It was named after Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan from 1990 to 2019.

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

