Montego Bay Jamaica tops Summer Destination Cities

Jamaica’s second city has been ranked the top summer travel recovery city of 2022.

The revelation follows a summer travel Outlook Report that was produced for the World Travel Market (WTM) by ForwardKeys (provider of travel trends and analysis).

The summer travel outlook 2022 report revealed that “at the city level, summer travel recovery is being led by Caribbean destinations namely Montego Bay, Jamaica” with a positive growth of 23%.

The report also shared that Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and Cancun, Mexico, placed second and third, with 19% and 14% increase, respectively. Twenty cities were listed in the report, with Cairo, Egypt, and Delhi in India rounding out the top 5, cities.

Montego Bay is among the most resilient destination cities.

This is based on reported data, which showed a comparison between international tourist arrivals for Q3 2022 and Q3 2019. Montego Bay, the capital of St. James on island’s north coast, is a major cruise ship port with numerous beach resorts.

Meanwhile Jamaica Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, who recently shared that a part of the sector’s recovery strategy was meeting with long-standing tourism partners to get a feel of market sentiment and projections, is pleased with the news, has expressed delight with the news.

Mr. Bartlett said this is proof that “Jamaica is bouncing forward from the devastating impact to the sector by the COVID-19 pandemic,” adding that we are truly resilient.” The Tourism Minister noted also that the industry is “now more than before, poised for a full recovery.” The country has seen record figures for arrivals and earnings over the last year.

