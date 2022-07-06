Montana Welcomes You To Visit

Iconic wildlife, scenic drives and trails don’t stop at Yellowstone National Park’s border

Visitors planning a trip to Yellowstone National Park this summer are encouraged to keep their travel plans. The North and South Loop have reopened, and access is available through the West Entrance, South Entrance and East Entrance. As of July 2, 93% of roadways in the park are open.

“Our businesses and attractions are excited to continue to welcome visitors to Montana this summer,” said Scott Osterman, Director for the Montana Department of Commerce. “With over 147,000 miles of terrain, we urge travelers to consider exploring beyond Yellowstone.”

