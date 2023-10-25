Mongolia’s Airport Expansion Project: Essential Plans to Boost Tourism and Trade with Vision 2050

In a significant move to enhance its aviation sector, the Government of Mongolia is implementing a comprehensive Action Plan spanning 2020 to 2024 for Mongolia’s Airport Expansion Project. The plan focuses on liberalizing airspace, stimulating competition, increasing flight options, and optimizing the use of local airports. As outlined in Mongolia’s long-term development strategy, “Vision-2050,” various aimags (provinces) are set to benefit from the construction of 4C runways and passenger service complexes, further propelling the nation’s presence on the international aviation map.

Under Resolution No. 253 of 2003, Mongolia’s government has greenlit a concession design-renovation-use-transfer project aimed at elevating the capacities and infrastructure of four key airports: Choibalsan in Dornod aimag, Khovd in Khovd aimag, Murun in Khuvsgul aimag, and Gurvan Saikhan in Umnogobi aimag. These upgrades will align these airports with international standards, positioning them for growth and development.

The Ministry of Road and Transport Development of Mongolia, in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority of Mongolia (MCAA), has launched a joint venture with private sector stakeholders to oversee the renovation and operation of these airports. The project’s announcement provides in-depth insights into the redevelopment of each airport.

Speaking at a meeting with private sector representatives interested in the concession selection process, State Secretary of the Ministry of Road and Transport Development, S. Batbold, underscored the importance of private sector involvement. He emphasized, “The transportation sector requires massive investment. Therefore, we are trying to reduce the pressure on the state and pursuing a policy of supporting the private sector. In conjunction with the Mongolian Government’s Action Plan, after many years, work has successfully begun under public-private partnership to improve the use of the four airports mentioned above.”

According to the MCAA, these three airports are poised to emerge as regional international airline hubs, benefiting trade, transport, logistics, and tourism. In particular, studies conducted by the MCAA reveal the potential for these developments:

Khovd Airport’s expansion will facilitate the export of meat from the western region to Central Asia. Murun Airport’s development will boost tourism and create a connection between two of the world’s most pristine lakes: Khuvsgul Lake and Lake Baikal. Choibalsan Airport’s transformation in Dornod aimag will turn it into a cargo transportation hub for South Asia.

Ch. Munkhtuya, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Mongolia, emphasized the significance of public-private partnerships and cooperation in the aviation sector. She stated, “We will pay special attention to strengthening public-private partnership and cooperation in the field of air transport, as well as making efforts and cooperating in all aspects to improve the use of the airports.”

Mongolia’s ambitious airport expansion project holds the promise of boosting both tourism and trade, while propelling these local airports onto the global stage. With these initiatives, the nation aims to become a significant player in the regional and international aviation landscape.