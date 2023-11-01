Mongolia-Vietnam Travel Now Visa Free

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh signed an agreement for mutual Mongolia-Vietnam visa waiver, aiming to boost trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges between their countries.

Mongolia established diplomatic relations with Vietnam in 1954, and their relationship has continued to grow. In February, e-visas for Mongolian travel were issued to Vietnamese passport holders.

Mongolia is known for its diverse landscapes, including steppes, deserts, and mountains, its nomadic culture, historical significance with figures like Genghis Khan and the Mongol Empire, and world-renowned tourist attractions like the Gobi Desert.