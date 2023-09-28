NewsBrief Accessible Tourism Business Travel News eTurboNews | eTN Medical Tourism Mongolia Travel Short News Taiwan Travel Tourism Tourism Investment News

Mongolia and Taiwan Discuss Tourism, Medicine and Communication

1 hour ago
by Binayak Karki
Written by Binayak Karki

An important economic meeting was held yesterday at the Mongolian Chamber of Commerce and Industry between Taiwan and Mongolia. Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Taiwan International Economic Cooperation Association jointly organised the meeting.

Fourteen delegates from Taiwanese enterprises, under the leadership of Cheng Xin, a Member of the Board of Directors at the Taiwan International Economic Cooperation Association, were in attendance at the meeting. Grace J.R. Luo, the Head of the Taipei Trade and Economic Representative Office in Ulaanbaatar, also received an invitation to join the discussion.

During the meeting, over 30 representatives from both sides gave presentations and shared information about developments in various fields, including communications, tourism, medicine, medical equipment, and financing services.

Grace J.R. Luo, Head of Taipei Trade and Economic Representative Office in Mongolia, highlighted that the Taiwan International Economic Cooperation Association sent its first team to Mongolia since the global pandemic. She mentioned that Taiwan-Mongolia trade reached $42 million, matching pre-pandemic levels, and expressed optimism about its further growth through business exchanges, anticipating expanded cooperation between the two countries.

