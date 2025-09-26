Discover Mendocino Cove: Northern California’s Latest Boutique Coastal Retreat Opening November 2025

This fall, the creators of the beloved Mendocino Grove modern camping destination unveil their next chapter: Mendocino Cove, a 50-room boutique hotel opening in November 2025.

Conceived as a modern coastal retreat, Mendocino Cove seamlessly blends contemporary design, wellness, recreation, and culinary experiences into a single destination property – introducing a style and level of boutique hospitality that is truly one-of-a-kind on the Mendocino Coast. Guests will find eight professional pickleball courts, a full suite of wellness offerings – including a sauna, outdoor hot tub, cold plunge, massage treatments, and fitness center – plus direct access to a private beach, as well as a signature restaurant and bar concept debuting this winter.

The project marks a natural evolution for partners Teresa Raffo and Chris Hougie, who nearly a decade ago transformed the Mendocino Coast hospitality landscape with the pioneering Mendocino Grove glampsite. Their latest endeavor builds on that success, offering a fully realized hotel experience that invites travelers to eat, drink, rest, play, and reconnect. The couple purchased the former Pine Beach Inn and spent the past several years reimagining the site into a soulful, design-forward retreat that introduces a new category of boutique lodging to the area, combining modern aesthetics with thoughtful amenities not previously seen on the coast.

“With Mendocino Grove, we created a space where people could connect with nature in a new way,” says Teresa Raffo, co-founder of Mendocino Grove and Mendocino Cove. “Mendocino Cove carries that spirit forward but reinterprets it through the lens of a boutique hotel – a place where guests can immerse themselves in the raw beauty of the Mendocino Coast while also enjoying modern comforts, vibrant food and beverage, and a wellness philosophy that balances stillness and play. This property brings something entirely new to the region.”

A Coastal Destination Reimagined

Nestled along Northern California’s dramatic cliffs, less than eight minutes from downtown Mendocino, Mendocino Cove offers expansive ocean views framed by native botanicals. The setting itself is central to the experience: the rhythm of the Pacific and the rugged coastline establish a mood of both quiet reflection and joyful energy, creating a destination that feels deeply grounding, refreshingly vibrant, and unlike any other hospitality offering in the area.

Accommodations

Mendocino Cove features 50 thoughtfully designed rooms across multiple categories, offering a variety of accommodations to suit different needs and styles. Guests can choose from ocean-view rooms and suites that showcase coastal vistas, motor-lodge–style elevated rooms with a modern yet relaxed vibe. Early 2026 will see the debut of several Garden Suites, providing a more residential-style experience with private garden settings for added privacy and tranquility. Across all room types, the design blends a calm, coastal palette with organic textures and warm, modern lines to create spaces that feel both comfortable and inspired.

Wellness & Recreation

Wellness is at the heart of the Mendocino Cove experience. Guests may restore in the outdoor hot tub, cold plunge, or dry sauna; enjoy massage treatments and movement in the fitness center; or spend the day playing across the resort’s eight professional pickleball courts. For those seeking the call of the outdoors, the property offers direct beach access and nearby coastal hiking trails through native landscape.

Dining

This winter, the hotel will introduce its signature restaurant and bar, highlighting the bounty of Mendocino County through seasonally inspired, locally sourced menus. The food and beverage program will reflect the spirit of connection that defines the property – creating an atmosphere that is at once elevated and unpretentious, rooted in community and the land.

Mendocino Cove will welcome its first guests in November 2025, offering travelers a rare balance of wellness, recreation, and coastal beauty. An official opening date will follow.

For more information, please visit: MendocinoCove.com or the campground’s social media accounts – Instagram: @MendocinoCove.