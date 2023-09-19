Mondee Travel Technology Company Names New Board Member

Mondee Holdings, Inc. travel technology company and marketplace today announced the appointment of Jeff Clarke to its Board of Directors.

The independent appointment is effective September 14, 2023, following unanimous election by the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Clarke has served on such boards as Orbitz Worldwide, Red Hat, Autodesk, FTD Group, Eastman Kodak, Ellipsis Health, Columbia Care, Generate Life Sciences, Docker, Inc., Compuware, and Travelport. He has close to 20 years of experience in global distribution in the travel industry, including as CEO and Chairman of Travelport and Chairman of Orbitz.

Currently, Clarke is serving as Interim CEO at Doxim, a customer communications management and engagement technology provider.